Anti-Israel MP jeered over ‘hostages on both sides’ comment

An MP has been criticised after calling for the release of “hostages on both sides” in a question put to Keir Starmer on the Gaza conflict during PMQs.

The Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed asked a question relating to allegations about Israel and the West Bank in which he also said: “Let’s all pray that the remaining hostages on both sides are released as soon as possible.”

His attempt to describe those innocent civilians kidnapped by Hamas with Palestinians placed in prison by Israel brought groans from several MPs in the House.

Mohamed, the MP for Dewsbury, continued: “Since the ceasefire in Gaza came into effect, Israeli forces have placed the whole of the West Bank under strict military inspection as part of the iron wall operation.

“The IDF has launched a large-scale offensive operation in the city of Jenin with numerous drone strikes on the infrastructure and a military raid by IDF troops and special forces in the occupied West Bank.

“At least nine people have been killed by Israeli forces and 40 people injured, including several healthcare workers.

“What steps is the Government taking to urgently protect Palestinians, including healthcare workers, and to prevent atrocities in the West Bank? And will he outline the UK’s response to the ICJ advisory opinion on Israel’s unlawful occupation?”

But when the PM responded he failed to reference the hostages comparison and said he was “deeply concerned by what’s happening in the West Bank”.

Asked by Jewish News if the PM agreed with MP Mohamed’s hostage comparison, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “No absolutely not.

The No 10 spokesperson added: “We have heard the Prime Minister speak about the horrendous ordeal of the hostages and their families and welcome news and pictures of the release of Emily Damari.”

Earlier this week Starmer had said the release of 28-year-old Damari was “wonderful and long-overdue news after months of agony for them and their families”.

On Tuesday, in a telephone call with Benjamin Netanyahu he thanked the Israeli government for their work in securing the release of the British-Israeli hostage.

No.10 also confirmed that before Holocaust Memorial Day, the PM was meeting with survivors and their families at Downing Street later on Wednesday.