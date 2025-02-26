PM says government will fulfil ‘humanitarian obligations’ in relation to Gaza aid
Downing Street confirms 'line-by-line' review into 'overspend' of aid as it awaits findings of investigation into claims around UNRWA Hamas links
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has told the Commons his government will uphold its “humanitarian obligations” in relation to aid spending sent to Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan.
But a Downing Street spokesperson later confirmed that it was looking at the findings of an investigation into claims made by freed hostage Emily Damari into UNRWA facilities being used by Hamas in Gaza.
The No.10 spokesperson said the government is committed to conducting a “line-by-line” review of overseas aid spending to ensure the most impactful use of funds.
“We welcome UNRWA’s confirmation they are investigating these very seriously allegations,” said the spokesperson, who confirmed there had yet to be any update on the result of the probe.
“Broadly we have said we will continue vital work in areas of the world such as Gaza, Sudan and Ukraine.”
But Starmer’s spokesperson confirmed a line-by-line review into “overspend” had now been launched to make sure every pound of aid was being spent in an appropriate manner.
Earlier, during Prime Minister’s Questions, Diane Abbott had criticised Starmer over his decision to announce an increase in defence spending leading to the cut in foreign aid spend.
Abbott had said there “is a view” that taking money from aid and development to spend on arms “makes people less safe, not more safe.”
”
