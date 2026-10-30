President Herzog backs search for 18 Jewish and Israeli humanitarian heroes

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has backed a global search to honour 18 Jewish and Israeli humanitarian heroes, praising those who put compassion into action and urging greater recognition for their work around the world.

In a letter supporting the Global Impact List, launched last week by Jewish News, ynet Global, SID Israel and OLAM, Herzog highlighted the contribution of Jewish and Israeli humanitarians helping communities affected by war, natural disaster and poverty.

“Especially after the painful years since 7 October, it is vital to shine a light on those who choose solidarity over indifference and service over self-interest,” he wrote.

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His endorsement comes as organisers encourage the public to nominate individuals making outstanding contributions to humanitarian work, with submissions open until 30 November.

In the letter, Herzog said Jewish values carried a responsibility to help others beyond national and communal boundaries.

“Our Jewish ethical heritage has always taught us that responsibility does not end at the borders of our communities or our nation,” he wrote.

“It calls upon us to pursue justice, practice chesed, and embrace the sacred mission of repairing our world.”

He praised Jewish and Israeli humanitarians responding to disasters, supporting displaced families, expanding access to healthcare and education, and tackling challenges including food insecurity and climate change.

“As President of the State of Israel, I firmly believe that our nation’s remarkable ingenuity carries with it a duty to share our knowledge and capabilities for the benefit of others,” Herzog added.

The initiative will recognise 18 individuals from fields including international development, philanthropy, social enterprise and humanitarian aid, whether working in paid or voluntary roles.

The number 18 was chosen for its significance in Jewish tradition, with the Hebrew word chai, meaning life, carrying a numerical value of 18.

An international judging panel, including Jon Polin, father of murdered Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, philanthropist Sir Trevor Pears and Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg, will select those to be featured by Jewish News and ynet Global.

Herzog also expressed his gratitude to the organisations behind the project, saying he hoped it would inspire others to turn their values into action.

“May this initiative inspire many more people to turn our deepest values into deeds, and to work together to build a brighter future for the Middle East and the entire world.”

Nominations are open until 30 November. Readers can put forward a Jewish or Israeli individual making a difference through humanitarian work here.