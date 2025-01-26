President Trump sends best wishes to Emily Damari in phone call with UK PM
In a 45 minute long telephone call on Sunday Starmer and the US President discuss 'the importance of working together for security in the Middle East'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer and Donald Trump spoke by telephone on Sunday where they discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East, Downing Street has confirmed.
During the call the new US President welcomed the release of British-Israel hostage Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family.
Starmer acknowledged and paid tribute to Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza, No.10 added.
It was the first conversation the Trump had with a European leader since last Monday’s inaugration, with the call lasting 45 minutes.
The phone call, the first time the two leaders had spoken since Trump’s inaugration began with the American leader sending his condolences to the Prime Minister on the loss of his brother.
Starmer “thanked President Trump for his kind words and congratulated him on his inauguration,” the Downing Street readout of the call said.
Conversation then turned to the Middle East, before moving on to trade and the economy.
No.10 said the PM set out “how we are deregulating to boost growth.”
Elsewhere on the call it was confirmed the two leaders “stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the President spoke of his respect and affection for the Royal Family.”
“They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then,” Downing Street added.
Speaking about the conflict in Gaza, and wider hopes for peace in the region Downing Street said of the conversation:“The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza.
“The President welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family. They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.”
There is speculation Trump could visit the UK in the forthcoming weeks, after he told the BBC he was planning his first international trip.
“It could be Saudi Arabia, it could be UK. Traditionally it could be UK,” he said.
Trump also played down reports of tensions between himself and Starmer.
“I get along with him well. I like him a lot,” Trump said of the PM as he spoke to the BBC on board Air Force One on Saturday.
He also said Starmer has done a “very good job thus far” and that the pair have a “very good relationship”.
“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far,” added Trump.
“He’s represented his country in terms of philosophy.
“I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.”
