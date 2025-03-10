Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on insurance giant’s offices
Palestine Action targets Allianz Insurance in Gracechurch Street on Monday
Pro-Palestine activists have sprayed red paint on an insurance company’s offices in the City of London.
Members of protest group Palestine Action targeted Allianz Insurance offices in Gracechurch Street on Monday morning, scaling the building with a flag reading “Drop Elbit” and spraying the office with red paint.
The group has repeatedly targeted Allianz, which it claims has links to the Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems.
A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “By providing insurance, Allianz is directly enabling the production of Israeli weapons in Britain which are ‘battle-tested’ on Palestinians.
“As all companies who work with Elbit should know by now, Palestine Action’s direct action campaign against them will not cease until their links with the Israeli weapons trade does. Allianz must drop Elbit.”
Chief inspector Rob Bell, from the City of London Police, said: “Police are attending a protest at Allianz House on Gracechurch Street.
“The protesters, believed to be from the Palestine Action group, have scaled the building and caused criminal damage.
“The walkway underneath the building has been cordoned off to protect the public.”
On Sunday, the Six Nations rugby game between England and Italy was briefly interrupted when the protest group flew a drone hanging a Palestine flag above the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.
An Allianz UK spokesperson said: “We respect everyone’s right to have and express their opinion. However, we will not give in to threats and criminal behaviour that endanger the safety or security of our people, business and property.
“Our business operations and service to customers and partners have not been affected. We are working closely with the police and we will also be taking independent legal action to address these threats.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.