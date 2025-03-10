Pro-Palestine activists spray red paint on insurance giant’s offices

Pro-Palestine activists have sprayed red paint on an insurance company’s offices in the City of London.

Members of protest group Palestine Action targeted Allianz Insurance offices in Gracechurch Street on Monday morning, scaling the building with a flag reading “Drop Elbit” and spraying the office with red paint.

The group has repeatedly targeted Allianz, which it claims has links to the Israeli-based defence firm Elbit Systems.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A spokesperson for Palestine Action said: “By providing insurance, Allianz is directly enabling the production of Israeli weapons in Britain which are ‘battle-tested’ on Palestinians.

“As all companies who work with Elbit should know by now, Palestine Action’s direct action campaign against them will not cease until their links with the Israeli weapons trade does. Allianz must drop Elbit.”

Chief inspector Rob Bell, from the City of London Police, said: “Police are attending a protest at Allianz House on Gracechurch Street.

“The protesters, believed to be from the Palestine Action group, have scaled the building and caused criminal damage.

“The walkway underneath the building has been cordoned off to protect the public.”

On Sunday, the Six Nations rugby game between England and Italy was briefly interrupted when the protest group flew a drone hanging a Palestine flag above the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham.

An Allianz UK spokesperson said: “We respect everyone’s right to have and express their opinion. However, we will not give in to threats and criminal behaviour that endanger the safety or security of our people, business and property.

“Our business operations and service to customers and partners have not been affected. We are working closely with the police and we will also be taking independent legal action to address these threats.”