Progressive Jews mark 7 October with message of hope for Israelis and Palestinians

More than 700 joined MPJ memorial as hostage and bereaved families shared personal testimony three years after Hamas attacks

More than 700 people joined a Progressive Jewish memorial for the victims of 7 October, where relatives of hostages and those murdered in the Hamas attacks spoke of loss alongside hopes for a peaceful future.

The Movement for Progressive Judaism (MPJ) held its Remembering 7 October: For All We Lost service at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue in St John’s Wood, with more than 100 people attending in person and a further 600 joining online.

Among those addressing the service was Sharone Lifschitz, whose parents, Yocheved and Oded Lifschitz, were taken hostage on 7 October 2023.

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Yocheved was released from Gaza, while Oded died in captivity.

Lifschitz spoke about her parents and the loss of their home, while stressing her belief that Israelis and Palestinians must ultimately find a way to live alongside one another.

Magen Inon, whose parents Bilha and Yakov were murdered in their home on 7 October, also shared memories of his family and spoke about his hopes for Israeli and Palestinian children to grow up together.

Rabbi Yael Vurgan, who works with communities in the Sha’ar HaNegev region close to the Gaza border, delivered the keynote address.

Drawing on her work supporting people dealing with bereavement, displacement and the loss of their homes, she described how the attacks continue to shape everyday life three years later.

Despite the difficulty of doing so, she said people are commanded to “continue believing in humanity and in peace”.

Faith Minister Florence Eshalomi MP also addressed the gathering, calling for people to stand together against antisemitism and hatred.

“Collectively, we must reach across the divides and hold on to the friendship and the relationship that connects us,” she said.

Israel’s Chargé d’Affaires to the UK, Christian Cantor, spoke about the continuing pain caused by the attacks and thanked the Progressive Jewish community for its solidarity.

“At a time when solidarity matters more than ever, I want to simply say thank you,” he said.

MPJ co-leads Rabbi Charley Baginsky and Rabbi Josh Levy said after the service: “The power of this service was that it brought people together from across the Jewish community in a space held by the Movement for Progressive Judaism. That is at the heart of Progressive Judaism: making room for people, wherever they come from, and for the grief, convictions and questions they bring.

“Our engagement with Israel is broad and sometimes holds views in tension, but our love and connection run deep. All of that was present in the service. Through the remembrance and sorrow, hope was what dominated: the hope we sang together in HaTikvah, and our determination to work for a future in which Israelis and Palestinians can live in safety and peace.”

The service ended with seven candles being lit to remember different groups affected by the attacks, including those murdered, bereaved families, hostages and their relatives, the wounded and traumatised, uprooted communities and those who risked their lives to rescue others. The final flame represented hope for a different future.

Rabbi Alexandra Wright, senior rabbi of the Liberal Jewish Synagogue, led the Mourner’s Kaddish before MPJ chair Ed Kessler offered a final prayer for peace.

The congregation then joined together to sing HaTikvah.