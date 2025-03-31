Protesters rally outside Claridge’s Hotel over Qatar’s alleged terror links
They accuse Qatar of financing Hamas and condemned Claridge’s Hotel ownership during rally led by US rabbi in central London
A crowd gathered outside Claridge’s Hotel in central London on Sunday to protest its Qatari ownership and the Gulf state’s alleged financial ties to Hamas.
The demonstration drew a vocal crowd to Brook Street in Mayfair. Protesters waved Israeli flags and held placards reading “Qatar is Hamas” and “Claridge’s has blood on its hands”, while chants echoed through the street outside the five-star hotel.
Claridge’s is part of the Maybourne Hotel Group, co-owned by Qatar’s former emir and ex-prime minister. Campaigners say that while the hotel caters to the global elite, Qatar is simultaneously funnelling money to Hamas and fuelling antisemitism and terrorism across the Middle East.
Leading the protest was Rabbi Pini Dunner, senior rabbi of Beverly Hills Synagogue in Los Angeles, who flew to the UK to take part.
“They claim to be honest brokers and neutral mediators. Lies!” he told the crowd. “They are terrorist supporters and funders. Qatar is Hamas. It’s as simple as that.”
He accused Qatar of bankrolling the 7 October Hamas attacks: “Every bullet fired on 7 October was paid for by Qatar. Every grenade launched by Hamas was funded by Qatar. Thirty million dollars a month goes into Gaza to keep Hamas in power. It cannot be allowed to continue.”
Dunner also criticised Qatar’s role in hostage negotiations, calling it “a false mediator” that empowers Hamas behind the scenes. “We cannot allow terrorism to thrive in the West and pretend that these people are our friends,” he said. “Whoever gives money to this hotel helps empower evil.”
He said the protest aimed to expose “Qatar’s ongoing financial support for terror” and to question how such a state can continue to own luxury assets in the UK.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.