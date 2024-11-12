Pupils praised for response to ‘Free, free Palestine’ provocation at Auschwitz

Immanuel College students have been commended for their resilience following an anti-Israel incident during a visit to Auschwitz.

A Year 12 group from the Bushey school encountered chants of “Free, free Palestine” from Swedish students while touring the memorial site. According to trip leader and deputy head teacher Rabbi Golker, the remarks targeted students displaying Israeli symbols.

The incident, described as “very minor” by Golker, involved a small number of Swedish students making comments such as “Why are you wearing those disgusting flags?” Security officers intervened, issuing a verbal warning to the group and Swedish teachers later apologised.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Golker praised the maturity of the Immanuel College students, stating they handled the situation with pride and resilience, choosing not to engage. He also noted that the incident reinforced the educational value of the trip, highlighting the ongoing need to confront antisemitism.

“The students processed the antisemitic views they encountered, leaving with a stronger belief in the power of education,” he said. “Comments like that are very dangerous and underline the importance of such trips.”