Rabbi Leo Dee shares lessons in coping with loss in Manchester
Message of hope and resilience resonates with Jewish community still coming to terms with the events at Heaton Park
Rabbi Leo Dee spoke about finding meaning and purpose in the aftermath of loss at an evening for 60 guests at Yeshurun synagogue in Manchester for Jewish Action for Mental Health (JAMH).
Dee, whose wife, Lucy, and daughters, Maia and Rina, were murdered in a terrorist attack in Israel in April 2023, drew on his personal experience and described his coping strategies which were based on the ways in which Lucy lived her life.
His message resonated particularly strongly with Manchester’s Jewish community, still coming to terms with the events at Heaton Park; Dr Sandi Mann, Chair of JAMH, highlighted the impact of the charity’s unique mass trauma response protocol, developed through specialist training from Sderot and NATAL in Israel.
The protocol, which was put into action immediately after the horrific Yom Kippur terrorist attack, received recognition at last month’s Jewish Community Awards, highlighting the importance of a coordinated, culturally sensitive approach to supporting those affected by traumatic events.
JAMH project manager Katie Lurie said: “We have seen first-hand the profound impact that traumatic events can have on people’s lives. Our response programme has enabled us to provide timely, culturally sensitive support when it is needed most.
“Rabbi Dee’s remarkable ability to find purpose following such devastating loss was truly inspirational. Bringing people together to hear his story was a powerful reminder of the importance of connection and supporting one another through difficult times.”
JAMH continues to provide counselling, therapy and community-based mental health support across Greater Manchester, including ongoing assistance for those affected by the Yom Kippur attack.
Keep community journalism free.
Jewish News is free for everyone. No paywall. No barriers. Just trusted journalism for anyone who wants to stay connected to Jewish life in Britain.
If you value that, please support us.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help keep our journalism free and accessible to all.
Every day, we report on the issues that matter to our community. We celebrate achievements, support charities, challenge antisemitism and ensure Jewish voices are heard more widely.
From as little as £5 a month, you can help us continue to:
- Report on the stories shaping Jewish life in the UK and beyond
- Bring our community together through shared stories, events and campaigns
- Celebrate the people, culture and moments that define our community
- Support organisations doing vital work across Jewish Britain
You can make a one-off donation or become a regular supporter. Every contribution helps keep our journalism free, independent and accessible to all.
If everyone who values Jewish News gave a small amount, it would make a real difference to our future.