Rabbi Sacks’ personal archive now in National Library of Israel

One hundred and fifty communities in five continents participated in this year’s Rabbi Sacks Global Day of Learning, marking four years since the death of the former Chief Rabbi. The epicentre was the 2024 Sacks Conversation, which took place in Jerusalem at the National Library of Israel.

The 2024 Sacks Conversation is an annual event honouring the legacy of Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks. The Sacks Conversation celebrates his enduring influence as a global moral leader, fostering dialogue and the exchange of ideas.

This year’s theme, ‘The People of the Book’, reflects a concept that Rabbi Sacks cherished — a commitment to learning, dialogue and the power of ideas. The event featured a conversation between America’s ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew. and Jerusalem-born writer and educator, Rachel Sharansky Danziger.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The choice of the National Library of Israel as the venue coincided with the rehousing of Rabbi Sacks’ personal archives, now preserved at the library. These archives contain pivotal documents, handwritten correspondence, certificates, and meticulously-crafted notes for some of Rabbi Sacks’ most influential speeches.

Rachel Sharansky Danziger began the conversation with a message of hope in the power of Rabbi Sacks’ legacy. She said: “Although we don’t have Rabbi Sacks in the flesh and can’t hear his voice to share insights and to get us through these difficult times, he bequeathed us a treasure of texts and words that we can turn to— and continue to converse with him about the hard times and good times, and our hope and heartbreak forever.”

As the discussion delved into current events, Ambassador Jacob Lew told the audience about a meeting he had held earlier in the day with a hostage family: “I didn’t realise I was quoting Rabbi Sacks, but I said I’m more hopeful today than I have been in weeks, and I can’t tell you that it’s going to change tomorrow, but if things proceed in the way that I hope they will, in the coming days, there is a new opening that we will use everything in our power to bring out the 101 hostages.”

Lady Elaine Sacks said: “My dear husband expressed great enthusiasm for the new National Library of Israel, which he had described as ‘the Home of the Book for the People of the Book’. It is fitting that his personal archive will be housed there, continuing his legacy of sharing knowledge and wisdom with the world.”

Sallai Meridor, chairman of the National Library of Israel, said: “In April of this year, through the generosity of the Rothschild Foundation Hanadiv Europe, the National Library of Israel was entrusted with the personal archive of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks zt”l. This is a landmark event that sheds light on the mission of the National Library, to serve as home for the intellectual and cultural creation of the greats of our people around the world. We are honoured by this opportunity and responsibility and are committed to sharing this important archive with the world. Ki mitzion teitzei Torah — For from Zion will go forth the Torah.”

Israel’s former ambassador to Britain, Daniel Taub, who is now chair of the Israel Board of the Rabbi Sacks Legacy, added: “At a time when his ideas are more relevant than ever, the influence of Rabbi Sacks’ thought continues to grow. On the occasion of his fourth yahrzeit, it is moving and inspiring to see such meaningful study of his teachings across five continents and throughout Israeli society.”

Events were held in schools, universities, synagogues, and community centres worldwide, including Australia, Cameroon, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.