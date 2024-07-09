Rachel Riley raises a cup of thanks as Jewish Women’s Aid marks 30 years
Countdown presenter and ambassador for domestic abuse charity hosts event for founders and volunteers
A charity supporting women affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence marked its 30th anniversary with a celebratory tea for its founders and volunteers on 2nd July in north London.
The event for Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) was hosted by its ambassador, TV personality Rachel Riley. It brought together supporters to commemorate the organisation’s journey and achievements in providing support services, advocacy, and advice to vulnerable women and children across the country over the past three decades.
Caroline Ratner, JWA Chair of Trustees said: “It is a privilege to honour the remarkable individuals who have dedicated their time and energy to making a profound impact in our community. Their contributions have not only changed lives but have also set a powerful example for future generations.”
Rachel Riley said: “Today, we celebrate you – the heart and soul of Jewish Women’s Aid. Your dedication has enabled the organisation to provide crucial support and hope to those in need. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and passion.”
The event featured a conversation hosted by Riley and honorary president and founder of JWA, Judith Usiskin, and honorary vice presidents and founders, Elaine Grazin, and Mildred Levinson. They shared stories of the organisation’s founding, challenges overcome, and the milestones achieved.
Judith Usiskin said: “We started with a vision to create a safe space for Jewish women, and it is incredible to see how far we’ve come. Our journey has been one of resilience, hope, and unwavering commitment.”
Sam Clifford, JWA’s new chief executive said: “While we deeply wish our work were unnecessary, we will continue to be there for Jewish women and girls at risk of violence and abuse. Our mission remains as critical as ever. We are committed to strengthening our support systems, raising awareness, and changing the culture to protect and empower women and girls. Our vision of a world where women and girls live their lives free from all forms of abuse is at the forefront of every decision we make.”
To find out more about JWA, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.