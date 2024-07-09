Rachel Riley raises a cup of thanks as Jewish Women’s Aid marks 30 years

A charity supporting women affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence marked its 30th anniversary with a celebratory tea for its founders and volunteers on 2nd July in north London.

The event for Jewish Women’s Aid (JWA) was hosted by its ambassador, TV personality Rachel Riley. It brought together supporters to commemorate the organisation’s journey and achievements in providing support services, advocacy, and advice to vulnerable women and children across the country over the past three decades.

Caroline Ratner, JWA Chair of Trustees said: “It is a privilege to honour the remarkable individuals who have dedicated their time and energy to making a profound impact in our community. Their contributions have not only changed lives but have also set a powerful example for future generations.”

Rachel Riley said: “Today, we celebrate you – the heart and soul of Jewish Women’s Aid. Your dedication has enabled the organisation to provide crucial support and hope to those in need. Thank you for your unwavering commitment and passion.”

The event featured a conversation hosted by Riley and honorary president and founder of JWA, Judith Usiskin, and honorary vice presidents and founders, Elaine Grazin, and Mildred Levinson. They shared stories of the organisation’s founding, challenges overcome, and the milestones achieved.

Judith Usiskin said: “We started with a vision to create a safe space for Jewish women, and it is incredible to see how far we’ve come. Our journey has been one of resilience, hope, and unwavering commitment.”

Sam Clifford, JWA’s new chief executive said: “While we deeply wish our work were unnecessary, we will continue to be there for Jewish women and girls at risk of violence and abuse. Our mission remains as critical as ever. We are committed to strengthening our support systems, raising awareness, and changing the culture to protect and empower women and girls. Our vision of a world where women and girls live their lives free from all forms of abuse is at the forefront of every decision we make.”

To find out more about JWA, click here.