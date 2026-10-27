RAF Fairford ‘plot coordinated by handler working on behalf of Iran’

A group of men were ordered to drive vans loaded with petrol to RAF Fairford by a handler known as ‘Ali’ who police believe was working on behalf of Iran, a court heard.

One of the five men tasked with driving to the base called police in the early hours of September 27 after the organiser warned the group of a bomb in the vans, prosecutors told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 24, both appeared in court on Tuesday charged under the National Security Act 2023.

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Abdulkarim, of London, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service, by acting as an “intermediary” for the handler Ali.

While Essghir, also of London, has been charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to an alleged “reconnaissance” mission on August 22, around a month before the Fairford incident.

Both men appeared in court and spoke to confirm their names, addresses and dates of birth.

After loading the vans and travelling to RAF Fairford, the men were allegedly told to park the vans and walk away by the organiser over the phone.

Prosecuting, Louise Gray, said: “Shortly thereafter the message was received that there was a bomb in the vehicles and one of them called the police.”

Police attended, located three white vans and five men, who were arrested.

No explosives, or improvised explosives were found in the vans, the court heard.

Police did find a metal oil drum in each, two of which had petrol in, along with hard plastic water butts and internet-enabled dashcams.

Abdulkarim is alleged to have aided the organiser, Ali, who is believed to be abroad and to be acting in the interests of the Iranian state.

Ali is also potentially connected to an incident at the Israeli embassy earlier this year, where propaganda videos were posted online suggesting it had been attacked with a chemical weapon by a drone, the court heard.

Prosecutors allege that Abdulkarim aided Ali, buying equipment for the mission and receiving multiple payments from him totalling around £70,000.

Essghir, who was also alleged to have known Ali, was among those arrested near the Fairford base on September 27, before he was re-arrested on October 20.

But the charge Essghir faces relates to alleged filming of the perimeter of RAF Fairford on August 22 at the request Ali, the court heard.

RAF Fairford is used by the United States Air Force (USAF) and heavy bombers arrived there in March following permission being granted in March for “defensive operations” in Iran.

A 25-year-old dual UK/Iranian national, who was also re-arrested on October 20 on suspicion of aiding Iran’s intelligence service, has been released without charge but remains on police bail after being arrested on October 1 on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts.

Five other men arrested during the investigation remain on police bail.

Abdulkarim, who was in a wheelchair in court, has been granted bail with conditions including residence and the surrender of his passport.

Essghir has been remanded in custody, and both men will next appear at the Old Bailey on November 20.