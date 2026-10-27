Dozens of Green councillors distance themselves from Zionism policy following Labour ultimatum

Dozens of elected Green councillors have attempted to distance themselves from their party’s incendiary Zionism is racism resolution after Labour issued an ultimatum threatening the future of local political alliances.

A local council led by Green Party deputy leader Rachel Millward in Sussex issued a statement distancing itself from the controversial “Zionism is Racism” policy, in a bid to prevent the collapse of its alliance with Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Wealden District Council’s power-sharing arrangement depends on the Green Party (11 councillors), Liberal Democrats (11 councillors), and Labour (2 councillors), together controlling 24 of the 45 seats.

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Tensions rose after Labour Party chair Bridget Phillipson issued an ultimatum to Green groups sharing power with Labour, demanding they reject the Zionism is Racism motion passed at the Green Party’s national conference and urge their national leadership to reconsider the policy.

In an open letter to residents, Wealden’s Green Group wrote: “We were saddened to receive a letter from the Labour group leader on WDC telling us that he had been instructed by his party to issue us with an ultimatum about the ‘Zionism is Racism’ motion passed at the Green Party Conference, which is now Green Party Policy.”

The letter continued: “The Green Party conference motion and policy has prompted disagreement and debate within our own party. We recognise this is a deeply sensitive and complex issue and that many people, including but not only in Jewish communities, feel worried and hurt. We take that pain seriously.”

Crucially, the statement added: “To be clear, our Green Group does not support the ‘Zionism is Racism’ policy. Whilst the motion presented one particular definition of Zionism, we acknowledge that this word can mean different things to different people. The policy also calls for a single state solution, but we believe that it is for Palestinians and Israelis to determine their own peaceful future.”

However, the group did not indicate whether they would take steps to challenge the party policy.

It remains unclear if this response will satisfy Labour councillors and keep the alliance intact.

Deputy leader Millward attempted to shift focus, criticising Labour’s Andy Burnham: “In the Green Party we welcome healthy disagreement and debate as part of our internal democracy. Even though some of us may disagree on this particular motion, we are all united by the Party’s core values. In contrast, it has been disappointing to see Andy Burnham trying to tell Labour councillors what to do.”

Elsewhere in Sussex, similar alliances are under threat. In Rother, the coalition of Greens and Labour could collapse if Labour’s six councillors withdraw. Three Green councillors there have condemned the “Zionism is Racism” motion, stating, “We believe this is consistent with a two-state solution being the only workable route for peace,” according to the Hastings Online Times.

In Lewes, another council where the Greens rely on Labour for control, the Green Group has stated: “As a local councillor group we do not support the motion… We want to reassure residents that the Green Party continues to wholeheartedly support the rights of Jewish and Palestinian people equally.”

However, in Hastings—where the Greens have an outright majority—the group has refused to condemn the policy. The Hastings Online Times reports that Green Group chair Justin Wynne has resigned and left the party, citing discomfort with the motion.

But in Sheffield Green group leader Angela Argenzio refused to accept Labour’s ultimatum, insisting: “If Labour chooses to destabilise Sheffield City Council over this, Labour owns the consequences.”

The council, which is in no overall control, is run by a majority coalition between Labour and the Greens.

Last week, Rachel Millward tried to further distance herself from the Greens For Palestine group, which led the campaign for the controversial policy.

Jewish News reported that Millward had previously chanted “From the River to the Sea” at a Greens For Palestine event in October 2025, which she described as a symbolic gesture to call for an end to bloodshed in Palestine.

She added: “I have been clear that I do not support the call for a single state solution—I do not believe it to be our place to dictate the outcome of any peace process.”

But earlier correspondence showed Millward enthuse about the Greens For Palestine event.

She wrote to one Conservative councillor saying” On Sunday, outside the Green Party conference, hundreds of people gathered with a long strip of red cloth to ‘draw a red line for Gaza’. It was a beautiful and moving moment.”

Millward added there was “an apartheid regime within Israel itself.”

“I saw this first hand some years ago when I visited Ramallah,” she added.