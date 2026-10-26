Home Secretary rebukes pro-Gaza MP over irresponsible Sally Rooney ‘terrorist’ claims

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has rebuked pro-Gaza MP Shockat Adam for making irresponsible claims in the House of Commons regarding the proscription of Palestine Action and the actions of author Sally Rooney.

During a Commons exchange, Adam questioned whether any author Mahmood disagrees with would be branded a “terrorist” after raising concerns about the UK’s ban on Palestine Action and its implications for writers like Rooney.

Earlier this month, Normal People author Sally Rooney announced that her novels would no longer be supplied to UK booksellers, citing her support for Palestine Action. The Irish novelist previously stated she would continue using her royalties to support the group, which is currently a proscribed terrorist organisation in the UK.

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Addressing MPs on Monday, Adam said: “Sally Rooney is a writer, not a terrorist,” and said that “her books are being withdrawn from shelves up and down the country.”

The Leicester MP then questioned whether the Andy Burnham government might consider reversing the proscription, before saying “Or does the Home Secretary see any author she disagrees with as a terrorist?”

In response, Mahmood said: “I just have to say to the Honourable Gentleman, he should be much more responsible about the way in which he makes his point in this Chamber. He will know that there is a world of difference between selling books and enjoying the fruits of your labour, and saying that you will use that money to fund a proscribed organisation.

“That organisation was proscribed by a vote in this House. It is the subject of a legal case at the moment, but all of the appropriate legal safeguards and thresholds in law were followed in that case.”

In a statement, Rooney said further publication of her work in the UK could constitute a “serious criminal offence,” leading her and her publisher, Faber, to agree to stop supplying her books to UK retailers.

“I have made every effort to be honest with the public about my beliefs and intentions, and I am wholly prepared to accept the consequences,” she said.

But a spokesperson for Faber admitted: “Current legislation in the UK has led to circumstances where Faber cannot pass on UK earnings to Sally Rooney for her work. To sell a writer’s work and not be able to pass on earnings is an unconscionable situation for a publisher. As such, and in full agreement with Sally, we have taken the decision that we can no longer supply her works in the UK in any format.”