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Man who stormed into Jewish wedding on ‘hate spree’ given a community order

Joseph Nixon, 43, had returned to Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel in the early hours of September 15 last year

By Lee Harpin October 26, 2026, 2:59 pm Edit

Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor

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Adelphi Hotel
Adelphi Hotel

A man who stormed into a Jewish wedding reception on a “hate spree” and shouted abuse at guests has been given a community order.

Joseph Nixon, 43, had returned to Liverpool’s Adelphi Hotel in the early hours of September 15 last year when he confronted Jack Surpree, who had been best man at the wedding, Liverpool Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday.

Louise Coe, prosecuting, said Surpree left his brother’s wedding reception, in a function room of the hotel, with his teenage sister at about 12.45am and was in the reception area when he was approached by Nixon and another man.

Nixon, of Armagh, Northern Ireland, was said to have asked him whether he supported Palestine and then, after Surpree ignored him, whether he supported Israel.

The court heard Surpree then “clearly” heard him say: “You Jewish bastards.”

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In a statement, Surpree said he went to take his phone out of his jacket pocket and saw the man’s facial expression change, which made him “fear he was going to become violent” towards him and his sister.

He said the two men then entered the function room where he could hear “aggressive” shouts of “Jews are murderers” and “you guys are killing babies”.

The incident was said to have lasted seven to eight minutes before Nixon was arrested.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Surpree said: “I remember feeling shocked. I had never been the victim of hate before that day.”

Describing looking into Nixon’s eyes, he said: “In that moment all I could see was hatred and evil.”

He said he had seen Nixon “storm” into the privately-hired hall.

“He decided to continue his hate spree,” he said.

Surpree said his parents had saved “for years” for the wedding and his sister-in-law told him she had waited “her whole life” for the day and did not “want it to be remembered like this”.

He said he now felt nervous attending large Jewish gatherings.

He added: “He chose to target me because I am Jewish. He chose to bring hatred into what should have been one of the happiest days of my life.”

He urged Nixon to educate himself and “make an effort to speak to Jewish people”.

Simon Pook, defending, said at the time of the incident Nixon was under “serious and significant stress” as he was caring for his elderly parents, who later died, and his marriage was breaking down.

He said: “He has witnessed and experienced discrimination for being Irish and, second, for being Catholic.”

He told the court Nixon, who works as a chef, had come to Liverpool for a break from stress and did not normally drink, but had been drinking at the time of the incident.

He said: “He is ashamed of the comments he made. He is ashamed of his conduct. That is not who he is and he has full empathy for Surpree for the distress he has caused him.”

Nixon was found guilty after a trial of racially or religiously aggravated intentional harassment.

Magistrates handed him an 18-month community order, with 300 hours of unpaid work, and ordered him to pay a £114 surcharge, £650 court costs and £150 compensation to Mr Surpree.

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