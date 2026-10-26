Anti-Zionism is fuelling hatred against British Jews, warns new report

B’nai B’rith UK warns of growing hostility towards Jewish students and traces the movement’s roots to extremist ideologies

A new report has warned that anti-Zionism has become a major driver of antisemitism in Britain, leaving Jewish students facing intimidation and deepening divisions between communities.

The report, Antizionism: The New Face of Anti-Jewish Extremism, was launched by B’nai B’rith UK at Parliament last week, with politicians and academics calling for stronger action against anti-Jewish hatred.

Written by Dr Jeremy Havardi, it argues that anti-Zionism has moved beyond political opposition to Israel and become a movement that denies Jews the right to national self-determination.

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It also traces the movement’s roots to Nazi propaganda, Soviet ideology and Islamist extremism, claiming that many arguments used against Israel today draw on decades-old antisemitic stereotypes.

Havardi warned that the consequences extend far beyond political debate.

“Antizionism is today’s predominant vehicle for expressing hatred of Jews. It is an extremist movement with destructive ends that brings harm to Israelis, Palestinians and the global Jewish community. We must confront it head-on.”

The report highlights the treatment of Jewish students on university campuses, warning that anti-Zionist activism has contributed to harassment, exclusion and an atmosphere of fear.

Dr Lesley Klaff, director of academic engagement at the Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism & Policy, said: “Three years after 7 October, too many Jewish students continue to face a campus climate in which anti-Zionist expression is experienced not as political disagreement but as exclusion.”

She added: “Universities cannot claim to provide equal educational opportunity while Jewish students are made to feel unsafe, unwelcome, or unable to participate fully in academic life.”

The report also argues that anti-Zionism damages prospects for peace between Israelis and Palestinians by rejecting Jewish self-determination and discouraging efforts to bring the two communities together.

It warns that the movement has contributed to growing tensions in Britain, where disputes over Israel have increasingly affected relationships between religious and ethnic communities.

Sir Iain Duncan Smith MP, who co-chaired the launch alongside Labour MP Mark Sewards, called for greater political leadership.

“It is not enough to condemn antisemitism after it erupts. We must challenge it whether it takes root, whoever is responsible, and ensure the next generation understands why. Silence is not an option.”

Manwar Ali, a former jihadist recruiter who now works to prevent extremism, also warned of the movement’s influence on radicalisation.

“Antizionism has been a recruiting sergeant for jihadist radicalism and violence. It misleads Muslims into disaster, harmfully serves a people, and the time to call it out is overdue.”

The launch took place on 20 October at Portcullis House, with almost 100 people attending a panel discussion featuring Havardi, Klaff, Ali and King’s College London academic Dr Daniel Allington.

Journalist Nicole Lampert, who chaired the discussion, said British Jews had faced relentless hostility since the Hamas attacks on 7 October 2023.

“Jews have been relentlessly attacked, harassed, abused, intimidated and gaslit by their enemies. It is surely time to say ‘enough’.”