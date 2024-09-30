Rare pre-World War II document signed by Oscar Schindler sells for £15,000
Bids for car insurance policy of hero who saved 1,200 Jewish employees from the Nazis started at £12k
A rare pre-World War II document signed by Oscar Schindler sold Thursday night at auction house Nate D. Sanders for £15,000.
The extraordinary document, dated February 8, 1936, is an automobile insurance policy for the Oscar Schindler Co., the company Schindler owned before his enamelware factory.
As reported by Jewish News, documents signed by Schindler, the man responsible for saving 1,200 of his Jewish employees from certain death at the hands of the Nazis, are extraordinarily rare, especially those signed before or during World War II.
Signed with his full name, this document insures a 1930 Chrysler automobile from February 8, 1936, to February 8, 1937.
While owning his enamelware factory, Schindler ultimately lost his entire fortune through the bribes he gave to Nazi leaders, thereby saving the lives of his employees. This scarce document is a testament to one of the greatest heroes of the 20th century, made famous by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, “Schindler’s List.”
