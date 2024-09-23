Rare document signed by Oscar Schindler to be auctioned

A rare pre-World War II document signed by Oscar Schindler is being auctioned on Thursday 26th September.

A minimum starting bid of £12k is expected for the insurance policy, dated February 8, 1936, for the Oscar Schindler Co., the company Schindler owned before his enamelware factory.

Documents signed by Schindler, the man responsible for saving 1,200 of his Jewish employees from certain death at the hands of the Nazis, are extraordinarily rare, especially those signed before or during World War II.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Signed with his full name, this document insures a 1930 Chrysler automobile from February 8, 1936, to February 8, 1937.

While owning his enamelware factory, Schindler ultimately lost his entire fortune through the bribes he gave to Nazi leaders, thereby saving the lives of his employees.

This scarce document is a testament to one of the greatest heroes of the 20th century, made famous by Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film, “Schindler’s List.”