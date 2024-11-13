Rayner praises efforts of Jewish and Muslim women refusing to let Gaza conflict divide them

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has praised the efforts of Jewish and Muslim women at the Nisa Nashim network for refusing to allow “the shocking rise of hatred and intolerance towards their communities to come between them and drive divisions”.

Meeting with members of the group, which aims to connect Jewish and Muslim communities and works towards positive social change, Rayner discussed the worrying impact of the Gaza conflict on women living in the UK.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to gather information to help inform government policy on how they can best encourage and promote successful interfaith engagement.

Speaking after the meeting Rayner said:”“I am very grateful to the Jewish and Muslim women I met who spoke to me so candidly about their experiences as women of faith in the UK today.

“They have refused to allow the shocking rise of hatred and intolerance towards their communities to come between them and drive divisions. Instead, they’ve turned to their commonality and close bond to show that communities can live in unity and that they are much stronger this way.

“I will make sure that their voices and experiences are at the heart of our work as a government to promote social cohesion and target religiously motivated hatred in all its forms.”

During the meeting those in attendance discussed the impact of the events on October 7th on Muslim and Jewish women, along with the power of interfaith relationships and empowering females in the interfaith space.