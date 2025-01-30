‘Real chance’ hostages being freed by Hamas could be hurt or killed, lawyers say
Terror group freed eight hostages on Thursday as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal with Israel, with captives being escorted through a jeering crowd of thousands
There is a “real chance” that hostages being released by Hamas could be injured or killed just before they reach safety, lawyers for the families of British-linked hostages have warned.
The terror group freed eight hostages on Thursday as part of the ongoing ceasefire deal with Israel, with some captives being escorted through a crowd of thousands and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later condemning “shocking scenes”.
Adam Rose and Adam Wagner, who represent families of hostages with British links, highlighted safety concerns in a statement on Thursday afternoon and called on the UK Government to ensure “violent scenes are not repeated”.
They said: “We are extremely concerned, however, at the manner in which Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have facilitated the releases to date.
“Today, there appeared to be a very real risk to the hostages’ safety as they were paraded by armed terrorists through what can only be described as a mob, being screamed at and jostled by the encroaching crowd.
“It is also clear that the ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) transport vehicles, and the ICRC staff, are being put at significant risk by the grotesque methods being used by the terrorists to parade the hostages.”
Their clients Eli Sharabi, Oded Lifshitz and Avinatan Or are among hostages yet to be released.
“If these scenes are allowed to continue, there is a real chance that a hostage is seriously injured or killed – moments before they are to reach safety,” Mr Rose and Mr Wagner said.
“As well as being an individual tragedy, this could put the entire deal at risk.
“We therefore call on the governments of Israel, the United States, Qatar and the United Kingdom urgently to do everything possible, including issuing public statements and using private diplomatic channels, to ensure that these violent scenes are not repeated for Saturday’s release and beyond.”
The fragile ceasefire in the 15-month Israel-Hamas war has lasted more than a week with thousands of Gazans now returning to where they once lived in the north of the territory.
Israel released 110 Palestinian prisoners on Thursday.
