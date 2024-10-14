REVIEW: The Glasshouse at The Grove
Is this the best buffet in town?
Louisa Walters is Features Editor at the Jewish News and specialises in food and travel writing
A buffet is not the easiest option for Sunday lunch when you’ve put your back into spasm but the chairs are so comfortable and the staff so accommodating at The Glasshouse at The Grove (near Watford) you soon forget the pain and focus on the array of food stations piled high with mouth-watering choices and race towards them like an Olympic athlete.
The place was a hive of families, couples and groups of friends on a Sunday lunchtime and what I loved most was that despite a huge range of different types of food it wasn’t overwhelming or too big. Best of all, the food was being regularly replenished so I really felt everything I ate was super fresh.
I had to stop myself from going to the dessert station first and pass the chocolate fondue and mini gateaux to get to the various types of smoked fish, sushi and salads. Then my choices were the live pasta station, the robata grill, steaming curries and classic Sunday roast.
Between my husband and myself we tried a bit of everything and it was all as good as you would expect from a luxury buffet, which this absolutely is. Epic roast potatoes and crispy/fluffy Yorkshires may just render it the best Sunday lunch I’ve had this year. Lunch £65 Friday, Dinner £65 Monday to Thursday, lunch and dinner £82 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
