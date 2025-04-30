Right-wing mob storms Reform synagogue in Israel over Gaza memorial event
Local Likud leader comes out in support of demo against screening of a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony in Ra'anana
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Dozens of right-wing activists in Israel attempted to storm a screening of a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony held at a Reform congregation synagogue marking the country’s Memorial Day.
Police arrested three people involved in the incident, which took place outside the Beit Samueli synagogue in Ra’anana, after some of the protesters broke into the synagogue.
Eyewitnesses reported they hurled stones, threw objects and set off fireworks near the synagogue.
In video footage, the mob can be heard chanting “Death to terrorists,” “Not in our country” and “All Arabs are whores.”
Chants of “May your village burn” and “Go to Gaza” were also heard from those at the demo.
The protest was supported by local Likud party leader Racheli Ben Ari Sakat who claimed:”To the left in Ra’anana, this is just the opening shot, don’t test us… ”
She had claimed the event was seeking to compare Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza with those of Hamas.
Orly Erez-Likhovski, executive director of the Israel Religious Action Centre, the Reform Movement’s centre for legal advocacy and public policy, told Haaretz newspaper:”I was hit by a rock that shattered my windshield and hit my shoulder.
“The shattered glass also hit me. We were in the car when four people starting kicking it. Then someone threw a rock at us and two motorcycles chased us. The police kept rescuing small groups while the rightists kept chanting anti-Arab slogans.”
Meanwhile reports said a Muslim woman driving through the area was also attacked, but was rescued from the mob by police.
The Board of Deputies issued a statement, with President Phil Rosenberg saying he was “appalled by the ugly scenes” in Ra’anana on Tuesday night.
He criticised the local politicians for “encouraging this disgraceful behaviour” and said the Board was clear that Israel must “cater to all streams of Judaism.”
”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.