Right-wing mob storms Reform synagogue in Israel over Gaza memorial event

Dozens of right-wing activists in Israel attempted to storm a screening of a joint Israeli-Palestinian ceremony held at a Reform congregation synagogue marking the country’s Memorial Day.

Police arrested three people involved in the incident, which took place outside the Beit Samueli synagogue in Ra’anana, after some of the protesters broke into the synagogue.

Eyewitnesses reported they hurled stones, threw objects and set off fireworks near the synagogue.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In video footage, the mob can be heard chanting “Death to terrorists,” “Not in our country” and “All Arabs are whores.”

Chants of “May your village burn” and “Go to Gaza” were also heard from those at the demo.

The protest was supported by local Likud party leader Racheli Ben Ari Sakat who claimed:”To the left in Ra’anana, this is just the opening shot, don’t test us… ”

She had claimed the event was seeking to compare Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza with those of Hamas.

Orly Erez-Likhovski, executive director of the Israel Religious Action Centre, the Reform Movement’s centre for legal advocacy and public policy, told Haaretz newspaper:”I was hit by a rock that shattered my windshield and hit my shoulder.

“The shattered glass also hit me. We were in the car when four people starting kicking it. Then someone threw a rock at us and two motorcycles chased us. The police kept rescuing small groups while the rightists kept chanting anti-Arab slogans.”

Meanwhile reports said a Muslim woman driving through the area was also attacked, but was rescued from the mob by police.

The Board of Deputies issued a statement, with President Phil Rosenberg saying he was “appalled by the ugly scenes” in Ra’anana on Tuesday night.

He criticised the local politicians for “encouraging this disgraceful behaviour” and said the Board was clear that Israel must “cater to all streams of Judaism.”

”