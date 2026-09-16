Rob Rinder among judging panel for Holocaust Memorial Day music competition

TV celebrity and barrister Rob Rinder is “looking forward to hearing how young musicians use their creativity to explore what remembrance means to them” as he takes his place amongst the judging panel for a new competition to create original music for Holocaust Memorial Day.

HMD Harmony, an initiative from The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust invites young musicians and composers aged 18–25 to create an original composition, inspired by the theme ‘No Place for Prejudice’, to become part of the the BAFTA nominated ceremony that brings together members of the Royal Family, political and faith leaders, Holocaust survivors, artists and communities from across the UK.solemn day of commemoration on Wednesday, January 27, 2027.

Entries can be in any musical style or genre, from classical and contemporary to electronic, folk, jazz and pop and the winning piece, with an award of £500 for the winner, giving an emerging musician or group the opportunity to share their work as part of the nation’s day of remembrance.

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Rob Rinder, a broadcaster, chair of Jewish Music Institute and advocate for Holocaust remembrance, is joined on the judging panel by award winning performer, principal and chief executive of The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama Josette Bushell-Mingo; acclaimed pianist and educator Matthew Schellhorn; Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Music Alex Sobel MP; Dr Linda Asquith, HMDT trustee and musician, and Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.

Commenting on his pride of being a judge for HMD Harmony, Rinder said: “Music has a unique power to reach us emotionally and to connect us with life stories and experiences that might otherwise feel distant. My own family history has taught me how important it is that the lessons from the Holocaust are remembered and passed on. But remembrance must also make us think about the choices we make today – about how we respond when we see prejudice, hatred or people being excluded.”

He added: “I am sure the entries will move us and challenge us, but above all, I hope they remind us of the part we can all play in creating a kinder and more understanding society.”

Olivia Marks-Woldman, chief executive of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said: “We are delighted to welcome such a distinguished panel of judges to HMD Harmony. Each brings a different perspective and wealth of experience and we are excited to see how young musicians respond creatively to the theme, No Place for Prejudice.”

The competition, she added, “gives young people the opportunity to bring their own creativity to remembrance, with the winning composition becoming part of the UK’s national Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony. We hope it will encourage a new generation to understand why remembrance matters and the role we can all play in standing against prejudice today.”

Deadline for entries is 9am on Monday 9 November 2026.