Robert Peston becomes first Jewish News ambassador

ITV political editor Robert Peston has become an ambassador for Jewish News. The award winning journalist, author, presenter and podcaster will work with JN’s team as it extends its influence and reach within and beyond the Jewish community.

Three years after making social media growth a strategic priority to engage younger audiences, JN boasts the largest combined audience on Instagram and TikTok – where under 35s increasingly consume news – of any Jewish media outlet in the world with more than 230,000 followers and subscribers.

Meeting the needs of an evolving media landscape, 2025 will also see Jewish News relaunching its award-nominated glossy Life magazine, edited by Brigit Grant, screenwriter of Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man.

Robert Peston said: “I have long been impressed with the important work of Jewish News in representing the Jewish community both to itself and the wider world, including its many campaigns to forge important bonds of tolerance and respect with other communities. It is a privilege to help this brilliant team build on this success.”

The news comes as Jewish community charity The Jacob Foundation, owners of the JN since 2020, appoints three new trustees.

Former Golders Green MP Mike Freer, one of the community’s strongest friends in UK politics over the last two decades, will join the trustees alongside Lord John Mann, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism who has served as the government’s advisor on antisemitism since 2019.

Joining them is founder and chair of multi award-winning consumer PR firm Frank PR Graham Goodkind. He was also one of the country’s first UK tech entrepreneurs, setting up a free web-based email service in 1998.