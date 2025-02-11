Robert Peston becomes first Jewish News ambassador
The news comes as the Jacob Foundation, owner of JN since 2020, also appoints three new trustees – former MP Mike Freer, Lord John Mann and Graham Goodkind
Justin Cohen is the News Editor at the Jewish News
ITV political editor Robert Peston has become an ambassador for Jewish News. The award winning journalist, author, presenter and podcaster will work with JN’s team as it extends its influence and reach within and beyond the Jewish community.
Three years after making social media growth a strategic priority to engage younger audiences, JN boasts the largest combined audience on Instagram and TikTok – where under 35s increasingly consume news – of any Jewish media outlet in the world with more than 230,000 followers and subscribers.
Meeting the needs of an evolving media landscape, 2025 will also see Jewish News relaunching its award-nominated glossy Life magazine, edited by Brigit Grant, screenwriter of Brian Epstein biopic Midas Man.
Robert Peston said: “I have long been impressed with the important work of Jewish News in representing the Jewish community both to itself and the wider world, including its many campaigns to forge important bonds of tolerance and respect with other communities. It is a privilege to help this brilliant team build on this success.”
The news comes as Jewish community charity The Jacob Foundation, owners of the JN since 2020, appoints three new trustees.
Former Golders Green MP Mike Freer, one of the community’s strongest friends in UK politics over the last two decades, will join the trustees alongside Lord John Mann, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group Against Antisemitism who has served as the government’s advisor on antisemitism since 2019.
Joining them is founder and chair of multi award-winning consumer PR firm Frank PR Graham Goodkind. He was also one of the country’s first UK tech entrepreneurs, setting up a free web-based email service in 1998.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.