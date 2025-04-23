Rosenberg sends warning to deputies as row over FT letter turns toxic

Board President Phil Rosenberg has written to all deputies to “utterly condemn” the abuse emerging in public and private forums during the escalating row over the letter published by the FT criticising Israel over the war in Gaza.

In a letter sent as the Board confirmed it was suspending two deputies and launching an investigation into the 36 members who had signed the letter, Rosenberg wrote “this has been an extraordinarily challenging few days.”

He then added:”It is important that none of us lose sight of civility and decency.

“I am mindful of abuse that has been thrown around this issue both on social media and direct communications, and I utterly condemn it from whatever source and whatever direction.”

The president noted the Board has a duty of care to all its staff and deputies and continued:”I would particularly request that Deputies are respectful in their own commentary on this matter both publicly and in private – and are respectful and considerate of each other, including those with whom they may have significant differences of opinion.”

Jewish News has been shown evidence of abuse directed at some of the 36 deputies signing the letter, published last Wednesday, on community Whatsapp groups with the slur “kapos” repeatedly used.

One response states:”Look, the letter isn’t my cup of tea. But the response from some has been deeply disturbing…. We should take it seriously when young Jews say they love and value our community even while voicing concerns.

“We should take care not to accuse people of being ‘kapos’ when in reality (at least some of them) are campus leaders who give a lot of time and energy to strengthen Jewish life.”

Jewish News understands that 36 deputies who signed the FT letter have met this week to discuss their collective response to the launch of an investigation into their conduct by the Board.

On Tuesday, the vice-chair of the international division Harriet Goldenberg was suspended from the executive as an investigation was launched, overseen by the Board’s Constitutional Committee. Nat Kunin, vice-chair of the under 35s division was also asked to step down from his executive role while the investigation is undertaken.

Jewish News has been shown the press release sent out to national media last Wednesday to publicise the letter in the FT. The 36 describe themselves as “representatives of the British Jewish community leadership” and as “36 members of the Board of Deputies of British Jews”.

The press release adds the letter was signed by “almost half of its international division” and notes that in the past a motion expressing “grave concern about ministers in the Israeli government” passed with 83 percent support of Deputies.

In his own social media post on Tuesday, Rosenberg appeared to compare his plight to that of Daniel in the Lion’s Den.

He said his team had produced “an AI image of me as Daniel in the Lion’ Den” adding “a communal colleague remarked these were very tame looking lions.”

Rosenberg thanked “all who have been checking in.”