Russell Brand’s sentence casts light on play about Harvey Weinstein

Russell Brand’s imprisonment has meant that playwright Lisa Rose is once again in the spotlight. Lisa, who wrote the play Too Small To Tell about her experiences working for movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, was a guest on LBC radio last week being interviewed about the culture of celebrity in the movie and TV world.

When Lisa debuted Too Small To Tell in 2023, she thought she was just opening the door to abuse in the movie world. But the play has proved to be a catalyst, empowering victims from many diverse industries to reveal the workplace abuse they have suffered.

“The Russell Brand case is very important,” says Lisa, “because it shows that it is not just senior management that takes advantage of their position. The shift has moved down the hierarchy and people are realising that the problem is endemic and that there are celebrities using their fame to commit crimes.”

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And Lisa hopes that maybe now things really will start to change.

“I am not sure how much really changed after #MeToo. People said it would bring about a huge cultural shift, but did it really? I am not convinced. But I hope now, post Brand, people really will act to call out the abuse.”

Lisa believes that celebrities, and in particular the female ones, have an important role to play in stamping out the abuse. “Celebrities have a duty to report any abuse, and some of them have done so, but I feel others could also do a lot more.

“The female stars of TV and reality shows have literally millions of followers, many of them young and impressionable, and I believe these celebrities, instead of posting about inconsequential, vacuous things, should be using their voices to shape the next generation. They should be role models of intelligence. For too long we have glorified celebrities and allowed them to glory in their fame. And it is this that has allowed this toxic situation to exist.”

Lisa wrote Too Small To Tell about working for Harvey Weinstein to highlight how hard it is for a lone voice to be heard in a large corporation.

“There is always a Q&A after each performance,” Lisa said. “And it has shocked me how widespread sexual abuse is, and that it occurs in so many professions. For example, nurses say there are doctors and surgeons who have abused them ans people have told me the teaching industry has similar issues.”

Lisa’s play has in many ways taken on a life of its own. Salisbury NHS Trust asked Lisa to perform it three other NHS trusts have contacted her about seeing the play.

“The difficulty is trying to get companies and corporations to admit there is a problem. When I perform the show there are many victims who come to see it. These are the invisible people, the ones who have had a terrible experience but try to put it behind them and forget about it. These are the people who need to speak up but understandably sometimes they can’t. It can be for many reasons – fear of reprisals, of losing their livelihood, the impact on their lives and mental health, and embarrassment or shame that it happened.”

Lisa is now trying to source funding so that her play can be seen in the industries that most need it. “It is frustrating. I know that the play is empowering and helps the victims – not just women, but men as well, to articulate their experiences, but it can be difficult when senior managers will not fund a performance for their employees because they do not want to admit there is a problem in their company. I want the people who are allowing the abuse to happen to see the play and face up to what is happening in their industries.”