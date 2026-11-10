Sa’ar accuses Miliband of failing to blame Hamas for Gaza humanitarian crisis

Israeli minister Gideon Sa’ar has publicly criticised UK cabinet minister Ed Miliband, accusing him of failing to hold Hamas accountable for the ongoing suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

The row erupted after footage of recent storms revealed severe flooding in the war-torn region, intensifying scrutiny of humanitarian conditions.

Posting on X, Sa’ar stated, “It is incredible that the UK minister’s latest assessment of the situation fails to mention the word ‘Hamas.'”

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Sa’ar’s comments followed Miliband’s video response to reports that 70,000 tents in Gaza had flooded.

In his video, Miliband urged Israel to lift what he described as “arbitrary restrictions” on aid reaching the region.

The UK minister further emphasised, “There are strict legal obligations that the occupying power, Israel, must obey.”

He added, “Here at the G7, I am pressing our partners to get more humanitarian aid in, re-inject momentum into the peace process, and send a clear message to the government of Israel that their behaviour and actions in Gaza are totally unacceptable.”

In response, Sa’ar—who has reportedly been offered a new ministerial post by Benjamin Netanyahu as he attempts to form the next government—reiterated his stance: “It is Hamas that is responsible for the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis: It launched the October 7 invasion and massacre, prolonged the war by refusing to release the hostages for two years, embedded its operations within civilian areas in Gaza, and still refuses to disarm, blocking progress in the implementation of ceasefire agreements.”

The question of who bears responsibility for the suffering of civilians in Gaza has been a persistent source of international disagreement.

Israel and its supporters argue that Hamas, the militant group governing Gaza, is ultimately responsible due to its attacks on Israel, its refusal to release hostages, and its use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes.

They contend that as long as Hamas remains in power and refuses to disarm, prospects for peace and effective humanitarian relief are limited.

Conversely, critics of Israel—including many international NGOs and some foreign officials—argue that Israel, as the occupying power, holds primary responsibility for the welfare of Gaza’s civilian population.

They point to Israeli restrictions on goods and aid, as well as military operations that have devastated infrastructure and displaced hundreds of thousands, as major contributors to the crisis.