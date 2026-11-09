AJEX joins national and local Remembrance Sunday commemorations

AJEX proudly took part in Remembrance Sunday commemorations across the country on Sunday 8 November, honouring all those who served and sacrificed their lives for their country.

Members of the organisation joined veterans, serving personnel and representatives of bodies from across the country at The Royal British Legion’s National Service of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Whitehall, with the AJEX contingent gathering at Horse Guards Parade ahead of the march.

Across the UK, AJEX members and representatives of Jewish communities also participated in local Remembrance Sunday services, laying wreaths bearing the Magen David (Star of David) in tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

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The charity has a proud history of participating in national Remembrance commemorations, dating back to 1934 when King George V granted Jewish ex-servicemen the right to march as a recognised contingent.

AJEX chief executive Fiona Palmer said: “On Remembrance Sunday, we honour all those who have served and sacrificed in defence of our country and the freedoms we hold dear.

“We Remember the courage and selflessness of those who gave their lives, pay tribute to our veterans and recognise the men and women who continue to serve today. It is our duty to ensure their service and sacrifice are never forgotten and that future generations understand the importance of Remembrance. We will remember them”.

AJEX will hold its Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony at the Cenotaph on Sunday 15 November at 2pm, under the theme ‘British. Jewish. Proud’.