AJEX calls on all generations to march together at 2026 Remembrance Parade
'We are British, Jewish and proud': registration for 15 November ceremony closes on 5 November
AJEX is urging the community to stand together and show that they are British, Jewish and proud at its Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony on Sunday 15th November 2026 with registration closing on Thursday 5th November.
More than 120,000 Jewish men and women served in the British Armed Forces during the two World Wars. As the surviving Second World War generation grows smaller, AJEX is urging younger people to help carry their legacy forward.
Chief executive Fiona Palmer said: “The AJEX Parade is a powerful public statement that we are British, Jewish and proud. Jewish men and women have served this country for generations. Their service is part of Britain’s story, and we must ensure it is seen, understood and remembered.”
Veterans, serving personnel, cadets, families and community groups will march together to honour Jewish service and sacrifice. You do not need to be a veteran or have a military connection to take part.
Ron Shelley, 97, who has attended almost 70 AJEX marches, said: “We go on Parade because we want to remind everyone that Jewish servicemen and women played their part and we are not afraid to stand up and show it.”
This year’s commemorations include the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme, the 90th anniversary of Cable Street, 70 years since the Suez Crisis and 25 years since operations began in Afghanistan.
Participants can register individually or with their synagogue, youth group or community organisation, gathering at Horse Guards Parade before marching to the Cenotaph.
The AJEX Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony takes place on Sunday 15th November 2026 at 2pm at the Cenotaph, Whitehall.
- Register by Thursday 5th November to march www.ajex.org.uk
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