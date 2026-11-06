Honouring Jewish Service at the Field of Remembrance
Duchess of Gloucester pays respects at Westminster Abbey's AJEX garden ahead of 15 November Annual Parade
AJEX took part in The Royal British Legion’s 98th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday 5 November, laying 225 Magen David markers in its dedicated plot to honour the thousands of Jewish men and women who gave their lives while serving in HM Armed Forces.
AJEX National Chair Jon Tyler greeted Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Gloucester, who heard about AJEX’s contribution to the Field of Remembrance and the importance of recognising Jewish service and sacrifice.
Chief executive, Fiona Palmer said: “Thank you to everyone who submitted the names of family members to be Remembered. It is a privilege for AJEX to ensure their service and sacrifice continue to be recognised.
“At a time of rising antisemitism, this visible reminder of the contribution Jewish men and women have made to Britain’s Armed Forces and continue to make today, is more important than ever”.
Remembrance continues next week at the AJEX Annual Remembrance Parade and Ceremony on Sunday 15th November at the Cenotaph, when generations will come together to honour Jewish service and sacrifice and stand proudly as British Jews.
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