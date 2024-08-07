Sackman chairs unity meeting with Jewish and Muslim leaders ahead of far-right Finchley demo

Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has chaired a meeting with Jewish and Muslim community leaders, a senior Metropolitan Police official,and Barnet Council leaders ahead of a planned far-right gathering outside a local immigration advice centre.

Solicitor General Sackman praised the leadership shown by those who attended Wednesday’s meeting, and admitted she feared that a planned action in North Finchley later tonight had the potential for “violent disorder and Islamophobic and antisemitic behaviour. ”

Sackman told those in attendance – who included all of Barnet’s three MPs, Imam Hamid Qureshi of the North Finchley Mosque, rabbis from New North London, Finchley Progressive and Reform synagogues, Jo Grose, chief executive of the United Synagogue and Barnet Council leader Barry Rowlings – that the meeting was also “a chance to share and listen to your fears and to think about how we deepen community cohesion in the future.”

Representatives from the Community Security Trust, the Somali Bravanese Welfare Association, and the Tell MAMMA organisations were also present.

The planned action by the far-right in Finchley is one of at least at least 30 possible gatherings taking place outside the premises of immigration law specialists.

Jewish News is aware of the intended location of tonight’s gathering, which has been widely condemned by local representatives.

Sackman, a minister in Keir Starmer’s government, had earlier attended a briefing with the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and the Met Police Commissioner.

She relayed key messages from that meeting, namely that community leaders should remain calm and vigilant, that those spreading violent disorder will feel full force of the law.

Counterprotests, however well intentioned, may also put greater strain on police and could be unsafe.

At the meeting, participants received a briefing from the Met’s Superintendent Lorraine Busby-McVey who laid out the comprehensive policing plan for the planned action and the expected counter-protest.

She informed attendees that police would be patrolling North Finchley on Wednesday and the rest of the week, and that the public should approach the police if they have any questions.

The police are maximising the number of officers over the coming days and there are 30 Public Support Units in London. The police have made multiple reassurance visits to the local mosque, local synagogues and asylum hotels.

Participants were given the opportunity to voice concerns, share intelligence with the police and Council and to suggest community responses in the coming days to the planned Far-Right action.Concerns were raised about Islamophobia and antisemitic elements as well as street violence.

It was agreed the best way forward was a separate cross-community, multifaith solidarity event this weekend was the most appropriate form of action.

This will be coordinated in the coming days.

Sackman said:”“I am grateful for the leadership shown by the Council, Jewish and Muslim community leaders in coming together this morning in support of our diverse community in the face of threats of racist, violent disorder.

“This is a chance to share and listen to your fears and to think about how we deepen community cohesion in the future. I understand the concerns residents will have in light of the riots we have witnessed during the last week and the threatened action tonight.

“The police have put in place the resources to keep us safe. I would urge calm and for people to avoid the North Finchley location which has been shared online. I am concerned worried about potential violent disorder and Islamophobic and antisemitic behaviour.

“This is not our Finchley. Many these threats come from hostile actors outside our communities whose values are an anathema to ours.”

Sackman has also raised with the Met Police and the Home Office team the issue of restricting protests near places of worship such as mosques, synagogues and churches and essential services such as immigration services under existing public order legislation.

At the end of the meeting Sackman thanked the attendees and proposed that the group remain in constant contact as a response team in Finchley both in the coming days and in future months to build community cohesion.

Others at the meeting included MPs Dan Tomlinson and David Pinto-Duschinsky, Raymond Simonson of JW3, Rabbi Rebecca Birk, Tamarah Joseph, the CST’s Dave Rich and London Assembly member Cllr Anne Clarke, Cllrsa Sarah Conway and Ross Houston.

Iman Abou Alla repsresented Tell MAMMA, while Umar Khan-Cheema from the North Finchley Mosque also attended along with other religious and commununity leaders.