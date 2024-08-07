Sackman chairs unity meeting with Jewish and Muslim leaders ahead of far-right Finchley demo
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman calls for' deeping of community cohesion' ahead of threat of 'violent disorder and Islamophobic and antisemitic behaviour'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Finchley and Golders Green MP Sarah Sackman has chaired a meeting with Jewish and Muslim community leaders, a senior Metropolitan Police official,and Barnet Council leaders ahead of a planned far-right gathering outside a local immigration advice centre.
Solicitor General Sackman praised the leadership shown by those who attended Wednesday’s meeting, and admitted she feared that a planned action in North Finchley later tonight had the potential for “violent disorder and Islamophobic and antisemitic behaviour. ”
Sackman told those in attendance – who included all of Barnet’s three MPs, Imam Hamid Qureshi of the North Finchley Mosque, rabbis from New North London, Finchley Progressive and Reform synagogues, Jo Grose, chief executive of the United Synagogue and Barnet Council leader Barry Rowlings – that the meeting was also “a chance to share and listen to your fears and to think about how we deepen community cohesion in the future.”
Representatives from the Community Security Trust, the Somali Bravanese Welfare Association, and the Tell MAMMA organisations were also present.
The planned action by the far-right in Finchley is one of at least at least 30 possible gatherings taking place outside the premises of immigration law specialists.
Jewish News is aware of the intended location of tonight’s gathering, which has been widely condemned by local representatives.
Sackman, a minister in Keir Starmer’s government, had earlier attended a briefing with the Home Secretary Yvette Cooper and the Met Police Commissioner.
She relayed key messages from that meeting, namely that community leaders should remain calm and vigilant, that those spreading violent disorder will feel full force of the law.
Counterprotests, however well intentioned, may also put greater strain on police and could be unsafe.
At the meeting, participants received a briefing from the Met’s Superintendent Lorraine Busby-McVey who laid out the comprehensive policing plan for the planned action and the expected counter-protest.
She informed attendees that police would be patrolling North Finchley on Wednesday and the rest of the week, and that the public should approach the police if they have any questions.
The police are maximising the number of officers over the coming days and there are 30 Public Support Units in London. The police have made multiple reassurance visits to the local mosque, local synagogues and asylum hotels.
Participants were given the opportunity to voice concerns, share intelligence with the police and Council and to suggest community responses in the coming days to the planned Far-Right action.Concerns were raised about Islamophobia and antisemitic elements as well as street violence.
It was agreed the best way forward was a separate cross-community, multifaith solidarity event this weekend was the most appropriate form of action.
This will be coordinated in the coming days.
Sackman said:”“I am grateful for the leadership shown by the Council, Jewish and Muslim community leaders in coming together this morning in support of our diverse community in the face of threats of racist, violent disorder.
“This is a chance to share and listen to your fears and to think about how we deepen community cohesion in the future. I understand the concerns residents will have in light of the riots we have witnessed during the last week and the threatened action tonight.
“The police have put in place the resources to keep us safe. I would urge calm and for people to avoid the North Finchley location which has been shared online. I am concerned worried about potential violent disorder and Islamophobic and antisemitic behaviour.
“This is not our Finchley. Many these threats come from hostile actors outside our communities whose values are an anathema to ours.”
Sackman has also raised with the Met Police and the Home Office team the issue of restricting protests near places of worship such as mosques, synagogues and churches and essential services such as immigration services under existing public order legislation.
At the end of the meeting Sackman thanked the attendees and proposed that the group remain in constant contact as a response team in Finchley both in the coming days and in future months to build community cohesion.
Others at the meeting included MPs Dan Tomlinson and David Pinto-Duschinsky, Raymond Simonson of JW3, Rabbi Rebecca Birk, Tamarah Joseph, the CST’s Dave Rich and London Assembly member Cllr Anne Clarke, Cllrsa Sarah Conway and Ross Houston.
Iman Abou Alla repsresented Tell MAMMA, while Umar Khan-Cheema from the North Finchley Mosque also attended along with other religious and commununity leaders.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.