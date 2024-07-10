Sacks Scholars get first view of Rabbi Sacks’ archives in Jerusalem

Twenty Jewish educators, academics, and communal professionals have spent five days in an immersive learning experience in Jerusalem.

The 2024-2025 cohort of Sacks Scholars were marking the start of a year-long intellectual journey inspired by the late Rabbi Sacks.

Hosted by The National Library of Israel and joined by Lady Elaine Sacks, the group was able to have a first viewing of former Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks’ archives, which were deposited with the Library in April.

Currently being catalogued and not yet available to the public, the archives include significant documents, such as a letter in which Rabbi Sacks consulted with the Lubavitcher Rebbe regarding his candidacy for the Chief Rabbinate, a handwritten note from Prince (now King) Charles to Rabbi Sacks, and Rabbi Sacks’ meticulously scripted notes for his renowned speeches.

During the retreat, also held at venues including StandWithUs and the Lord Sacks Forest, the scholars engaged in discussions on Rabbi Sacks’ Torah and philosophical teachings, exploring his unique approach to leadership.

The sessions included moderated panel discussions on “Leadership in Difficult Times,” featuring Rabbi Doron Perez, whose son was tragically murdered by Hamas on October 7, and “The Challenges of Global Antisemitism,” with Michal Cotler-Wunsh, Israel’s special envoy for combating antisemitism.

Rabbi Jeremy Bruce, director of programming, The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, said: “Rabbi Sacks called for a Judaism engaged with the world, and the Sacks Scholars will develop new ways to meet this vital challenge. They join a growing global network of Sacks Scholars, following the trailblazing efforts of last year’s inaugural group, who answered the call to advance Rabbi Sacks’ teachings.”

Joanna Benarroch, global chief executive, The Rabbi Sacks Legacy, said: “In equipping these scholars with tools to spread Rabbi Sacks’ teachings, we are not only perpetuating his legacy but also fulfilling his vision of empowering others to lead.”

Sacks Scholar Rabbi Elchonon Feldman, senior Rabbi of Bushey United Synagogue, said: “Being part of a cohort dedicated to perpetuating the legacy of Rabbi Sacks is one of the greatest honours I could ever receive. Rabbi Sacks has been a blessing to us, and the Sacks Scholars programme will now in turn help us be a blessing to others.”

The Sacks Scholar programme was established to further the late Lord Jonathan Sacks’ teachings through innovative programming and includes ten monthly online seminars led by global leaders in Jewish education, academia, and politics.