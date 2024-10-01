Sadiq Khan: I’m taking CST warning about reprisal attacks on Jewish community seriously

Sadiq Khan has said it is “important we listen to exports on the ground” after the Community Security Trust warned about the possibility of “reprisal” attacks on Jewish Londoners as an extreme response to the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

In an interview with Jewish News, as he announced extra-funding for grassroots organisations working to breakdown myths and untruths about the Jewish community and to counter rising antisemitism in the capital, the London mayor stressed it was important not to assume that something bad would happen.

But going into the High Holy Days the need to be ultra-vigilant was clear.

In a wide-ranging interview Khan, a practicing Muslim, also said he would be among those saying prayers over the Rosh Hashanah period for the families of those who still had members kidnapped by Hamas in Gaza.

And asked for his response to comments made by the Tory leadership contenders in relation to the Middle East during their campaigns at the party conference, the mayor said he would “respectfully ask” that they refrain from “trying to hijack the tragedy of the Middle East for their own personal benefit or their party’s benefit.”

Khan told Jewish News that he took advice given to him by the CST in relation to the security of the community very seriously. “Warnings from the CST are based on the CST’s experience of conflict in the past,” he said.

“What we do know, I’m afraid, is that whenever there’s been escalation of tension in the Middle East it has led to an increase in antisemitism.

“I’m afraid that’s what history tells us and why we have got to be vigilant.

“We can’t assume it’s definitely going to happen this time, it’s not a fait accompli. That’s why we have to do whatever we can to stop it happening.

“I’m afraid the evidence the CST is basing this on is their evidence of yesterday year. That’s why it’s really important we listen to experts on the ground.”

The CST had issued a warning over the weekend about the risk of the escalating Middle East conflict in Lebanon with Hezbollah triggering fresh antisemitic attacks and terrorist attacks against the Jewish diaspora.

“Hezbollah and Iran have a long record of terrorism against Jewish and Israeli targets around the world, especially as a form of reprisal,” said the CST.

“It is certainly possible they may look to do something overseas to avenge [the assassinated Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah’s death, and this is something that forms an important part of our security planning.”

Speaking from London’s Royal Institute, where Khan joined some of the 20 grassroots groups to receive extra funding, including the Anne Frank Trust. Solutions Not Sides and Maccabi GB, the mayor said that as Rosh Hashanah approached “you will see, I’m afraid, increased police patrols on those areas on the ground …you will see a uniformed presence outside synagogues and schools. ”

At the same time Kham said he wished to give Londoners the tools to stand up against antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of racism.Sadiq Khan confirms counter-hate funding boost amid fears over impact of Gaza conflict

Asked what he expected the grassroots organisations receiving the £875,000 he said:”We know they are already embedded in schools. We know they have got the credibility and respect of communities, and we know they do work across communities.”They go into schools where there are young people, they bust myths, they give young people the skills to withstand radicalisation and extremism.

“They strengthen communities , and they safeguard those vulnerable and susceptible to extremism and radicalisation. They reduce the spread of antisemitism and all racism.”

Khan added he would “respectfully ask” Tory leadership contenders such as Robert Jenrick to stop using the tragedy of Middle East conflict “as an excuse to either divide communities or as an excuse for their own political aspirations.”

The mayor asked for his reaction to often statement made by frontrunners Jenrick and Kemi Badenoch in relation to the on-going conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, which received pushback from other senior figures in the Tory Party.

“The actions of Hamas on Oct 7 and the subsequent conflict in the Middle East are heartbreaking,” said Khan. ” I think no politician should be trying to hijack the tragedy of the Middle East for their own personal benefit or their party’s benefit.

“I think the role of good politicians is to unite communities, bring them together. Not to use the conflict and the tragedy as an excuse to either divide communities or as an excuse for their own political aspirations. I’d ask them respectfully to stop it.”

Khan said he would be among those saying prayers for the hostages still captured by Hamas in Gaza, as Rosh Hashanah approached.

The Muslim mayor said:” I read about the meeting the Prime Minister had with the families of those still kept hostage in Gaza.

“I can’t imagine what those familes are going through. Rosh Hashanah last year was hard enough. I saw the empty chairs many families had in their homes.

“I’m afraid there will still be empty chairs this year. I am sure I speak for all Londoners, many of us who will have those families in their prayers. Hoping they get some answers, and God willing, their loved ones returned.”