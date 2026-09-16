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Sarah Sackman welcomes UJS to Parliament

MP hails 'brilliant Jewish student leaders' who are 'inspiring to the whole Jewish community' at event marking Jewish and academic new year

By Michelle Rosenberg September 16, 2026, 3:28 pm Edit
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Sarah Sackman MP with UJS, Parliament, September 2026
Sarah Sackman MP with UJS, Parliament, September 2026

The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) brought more than 50 student leaders, including Jewish Society Presidents, members of UJS National Council, UJS representatives on the Board of Deputies and UJS Leadership Fellows, to Parliament on Monday 14 September for an event hosted by Sarah Sackman MP.

The event previewed UJS’s plans for life on campus this new academic year, with the MP for Finchley and Golders Green hearing student leaders questions and concerns.

The event forms part of UJS’s ongoing, year-round mission to amplify Jewish student voices across government.

By bringing student leaders face-to-face with senior political figures, the organisation aims to ensure that the concerns and achievements of Jewish students are not only heard but taken seriously at the highest levels of national decision-making.

Raphi Leon with UJS, Parliament, September 2026

Thanking Sarah Sackman for hosting the group, Raphi Leon, new 2026/7 UJS President, said: “The passion and dedication of our Jewish student leaders is phenomenal, and it was fantastic to see the vibrancy of campus Jewish life on display in Parliament. Jewish students have been telling a story of Jewish pride, resilience and joy. Now it’s time for us to share that confidence beyond the walls of a Hillel House and into broader university life. We want to take agency over the story that’s told on campuses about Jewish student life.”

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In response, Sarah Sackman said: “It was wonderful to host another cohort of brilliant Jewish student leaders in Parliament for UJS’s year launch. They are building proud and vibrant campus communities in challenging times, showing leadership that is inspiring to the whole Jewish community. I look forward to seeing the fantastic work Jewish students do in the year ahead.”

UJS works with more than 10,000 Jewish students across 80 JSocs and was named the international Jewish student union of the year in August 2026

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