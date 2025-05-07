Senior Tories break ranks over Palestine recognition and on support for Israel

At least 13 Conservative MPs and peers have broken ranks with the official position of their party and have called for the immediate recognition of Palestine.

Meanwhile another Tory politician has spoken in the Commons to announce that he has “withdrawn” his support for Israel, saying he had previously backed the country “pretty much at all costs” for two decades.

In a letter, organised by the former educationminister Kit Malthouse, the group of MPs and peers wrote: “For decades, the Palestinian people have endured occupation, displacement and systemic restrictions on their basic freedoms.

“Recognising Palestine would affirm our nation’s commitment to upholding the principles of justice, self-determination and equal rights. It would send a clear message that Britain stands against indefinite occupation and supports the Palestinian people’s legitimate aspirations.”

The letter, sent to Keir Starmer, continues: “Recognition should not be treated as a distant bargaining chip but as a necessary step to reinforce international law and diplomacy. Prime minister, we stand ready to offer our public support for this decision.

“This is an opportunity for Britain to show leadership, to be on the right side of history and to uphold the principles we claim to champion. More than 140 UN member states have already recognised Palestine – it is time for the United Kingdom to do the same.”

Signatories include the father of the house, Edward Leigh, MPs Simon Hoare, John Hayes and Desmond Swayne.

Meanwhile peers signing it include Hugo Swire, Nicholas Soames and Patricia Morris.

Support for Palestinian recognition has traditionally come from the Labour and Liberal Democrat benches in recent years, but there has been a significant shift in the stance of some Tory MPs since Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

In the Commons on Tuesday, Mark Pritchard, the MP for The Wrekin since 2005, rose to say a parliamentarian he had supported Israel “pretty much at all costs.”

But he then added:“The fact is that 13,000 children have been killed, 25,000 have been injured, maimed, wounded, orphaned – some of them.

“And for many years – I’ve been in this House twenty years – I have supported Israel pretty much at all costs, quite frankly.

“But today, I want to say that I got it wrong and I condemn Israel for what it is doing to the Palestinian people in Gaza and indeed in the West Bank, and I’d like to withdraw my support right now for the actions of Israel, what they are doing right now in Gaza…

“Of course, the hostages should be released; of course, the Israel has a right to exist; of course, the Israeli people, the Jewish people should have the right to live in peace, but so do the Palestinian people.”

Responding to the letter on Palestine recognition a Tory Party spokesperson said:“Our longstanding position has been that we will recognise a Palestinian state at a time that is most conducive to the peace process. We are not at that point now and we are clear that recognition cannot be the start of the process.”

Leader Kemi Badenoch has also attempted to posittion herself and her party as being on the side of Britain’s Jewish community in terms of its stance on Israel.