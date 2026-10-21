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Simcha joy at Jewish News annual ‘Big Event’

Hundreds head to The Stage at Lumiere in Borehamwood, seeking inspiration for their wedding, bar and batmitzvahs

By Michelle Rosenberg October 21, 2026, 3:50 pm Edit
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  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
  • Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026
    Pic: James Shaw photography. Jewish News 'The Big Event', October 2026

Laughter and music echoed through the packed exhibition rooms at The Stage at Lumiere in Borehamwood on Sunday 18 October for Jewish News‘ annual simcha event.

Against a backdrop of soulful tunes from international violinist Bar Marcovitch, mixed with beats from a resident DJ, and a party dress fashion show from Rebecca Rinder introduced by her proud brother in law, TV personality and criminal barrister Rob Rinder, suppliers offered a smorgasbord of ideas to to help plan the perfect day.

From catering, candy floss, photo-booth hire, gaming tables and consoles, jewellery, towering cakes and more, exhibitors included Black Magic Hospitality, Chiko photography, Flame Music Duo, Oli’s kitchen, Wafflelicious, Hermolis catering, Etim Arts, Balloon Inspiration, Glittery Arty, Meridian Grand, Seven stars Jewellery, The Video Man, Freedman photography, Amy’s Bakehouse, Candy Cotton and accessories by Favourite Child.

Exhibitors ‘Frame Our Day’ told Jewish News: “Just wanted to say a big thank you for inviting us to The Big Event! What a day! From the beginning of our first point of contact to the set up was on point. Excellent communication, support and footfall shows the hard work you guys put in. The day was full of great conversations with families and networking, meeting other great businesses!”

Beverley Sanford, Jewish News Events Director said: “What an incredible day. A huge thank you to all the guests and exhibitors who helped make the Big Event such a success. We’re already planning for next year, so watch this space!”

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  • Email here for more information and click here for a full list of this year’s exhibitors. 
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