Sir Stephen Fry knighted by the King at Windsor Castle
The Jewish actor and writer has been knighted for his services to charity and mental health
Sir Stephen Fry has been knighted by the King for his services to charity, mental health awareness and the environment.
The beloved Jewish actor, writer and presenter received the honour during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where he was joined by his husband Elliot Spencer, mother Marianne, and sister Joanna.
Sir Stephen, 67, known for his roles in Blackadder, Jeeves and Wooster, and for hosting the long-running BBC quiz show QI, was recognised for more than a decade of work with mental health charity Mind, where he has served as president since 2011.
Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “I am very chuffed. I am chuffed to the heavens, to the high walls of the castle.”
He joked: “If it helps the charities I support, then they should make me a duke.”
He has spoken candidly about living with bipolar disorder and has used his platform to promote understanding and support for those experiencing mental illness. He has also backed the conservation group Fauna and Flora International, of which the Prince of Wales is patron.
Reflecting on the moment with his family present, he added: “My mother is beaming like a lighthouse. She is very, very happy, especially given the grief I gave my father and the rest of the family as a child and a teenager.”
He was knighted alongside more than 50 others, including Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, Booker Prize-winning author Sir Alan Hollinghurst, and several Paralympians recognised for their achievements at the Paris Games.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.