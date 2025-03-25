Sir Stephen Fry knighted by the King at Windsor Castle

Sir Stephen Fry has been knighted by the King for his services to charity, mental health awareness and the environment.

The beloved Jewish actor, writer and presenter received the honour during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where he was joined by his husband Elliot Spencer, mother Marianne, and sister Joanna.

Sir Stephen, 67, known for his roles in Blackadder, Jeeves and Wooster, and for hosting the long-running BBC quiz show QI, was recognised for more than a decade of work with mental health charity Mind, where he has served as president since 2011.

Speaking after the ceremony, he said: “I am very chuffed. I am chuffed to the heavens, to the high walls of the castle.”

He joked: “If it helps the charities I support, then they should make me a duke.”

He has spoken candidly about living with bipolar disorder and has used his platform to promote understanding and support for those experiencing mental illness. He has also backed the conservation group Fauna and Flora International, of which the Prince of Wales is patron.

Reflecting on the moment with his family present, he added: “My mother is beaming like a lighthouse. She is very, very happy, especially given the grief I gave my father and the rest of the family as a child and a teenager.”

He was knighted alongside more than 50 others, including Olympic sprinter Dina Asher-Smith, Booker Prize-winning author Sir Alan Hollinghurst, and several Paralympians recognised for their achievements at the Paris Games.