Snow White banned in Lebanon over Gal Gadot role

Disney’s live-action Snow White has been banned from cinemas in Lebanon due to the casting of Israeli star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The decision was ordered by Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar, reportedly after pressure from the country’s film and media watchdog, citing Israel’s ongoing military strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon – attacks that have resulted in civilian casualties.

According to a representative from Italia Films, the Beirut-based distributor handling Disney titles in the region, the ban comes as no surprise. Gadot, who served in the IDF and was last month given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, has long been on Lebanon’s “Israel boycott list,” meaning none of her films – Wonder Woman included – have ever been released in Lebanese cinemas.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

While Snow White may be off screens in Lebanon, it has not thrived elsewhere. Some have attributed this in part to the comments by lead actress Rachel Zegler who ahead of filming criticised the original 1937 film for being dated with its portrayal of the prince as a “literal stalker”.

.