SNP-funded arts body gave £900k to group behind controversial Palestine event

Jewish campaigners condemn Glasgow event over slogan widely seen as calling for Israel’s destruction

An arts group behind a controversial pro-Palestinian event in Glasgow has received more than £900,000 in public funding, sparking criticism over its use of a slogan widely condemned by Jewish groups.

Arika, which is organising a five-day event called Episode 12: From the Rivers to the Seas, was awarded £911,950 by Creative Scotland, a public arts body funded by the SNP-led Scottish Government, for the period 2025 to 2028.

The funding was revealed by the Daily Mail, which reported that the event had sparked accusations of antisemitism over its title.

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The programme, taking place from 11 to 15 November at Glasgow’s Tramway arts venue, will bring together artists, academics and activists to discuss Palestine, colonialism and social justice.

Its title is a variation of the slogan “from the rivers to the seas”, which many Jewish organisations regard as a call for Israel’s destruction. Supporters argue that the phrase represents a demand for Palestinian freedom.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay criticised the use of public money to support the organisers.

He told the Daily Mail: “The SNP’s arts quango might want to wash its hands of this show with its antisemitic title.

“But Creative Scotland has bankrolled them with almost a million pounds of taxpayers’ cash, so they must bear some responsibility and accountability.”

Jewish campaigner Elliot Davis, former chairman of the Judeo-Christian Alliance, also condemned the event’s title, describing it as “virulent hate speech as it calls for the eradication of the tiny Jewish state of Israel”.

He accused the SNP government of supporting antisemitism through its funding of Creative Scotland.

The programme, which organisers say aims to “pluralise Palestine to unsettle colonialism everywhere”, will feature contributors from several countries, including Palestine, Lebanon, Algeria and Scotland.

Arika has defended the event, saying it reflects its solidarity with Palestinians and connects their experiences with wider struggles against colonialism.

Creative Scotland insisted that its financial support did not mean it approved or controlled the content of individual events.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “We support Arika through our multi-year funding programme, which provides stable funding over three years for the operations and creative programmes of 262 cultural organisations across Scotland.”

Glasgow Life, which runs Tramway, also defended its decision to host the programme, saying it was committed to political neutrality.

The organisation said it had previously hosted Glasgow Friends of Israel, adding that the venue was there for all Glasgow’s communities.

The SNP-led Scottish Government defended the funding arrangements, saying Creative Scotland “has no role in the programming decisions made by the organisations that it funds”.