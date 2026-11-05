Liverpool FC takes action over fake Palestine football shirts

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have also responded to concerns over merchandise using altered club badges

Liverpool FC has confirmed it is taking action against unofficial Palestine-themed football shirts using its famous badge amid concern that fans could mistake them for club-approved merchandise.

The Premier League club has been reporting online sellers using its branding without permission, after shirts featuring altered versions of several English football clubs’ crests appeared for sale.

The designs, sold through a website called From Palestine to the World, feature pro-Palestinian slogans alongside badges resembling those of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

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Liverpool’s shirt replaces the initials “L.F.C.” with “P.L.C.”, while Manchester United’s badge has been changed to include the words “WITH GAZA”.

Manchester City’s blue shirt features the slogan “PALESTINE AIRWAYS” across the front, while Chelsea’s design includes a modified lion badge reading “PALESTINE CLUB”.

Liverpool confirmed its response after UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) contacted all four clubs last month, warning that the merchandise could give the false impression that they supported the political messages.

In a response published by UKLFI on Wednesday, Liverpool’s brand protection manager said: “We are aware of the products in question and have already been taking action in relation to them. This includes reporting the relevant listings and content to website hosts and social media platforms on the basis of trade mark infringement.”

The club said it would continue monitoring the situation and taking steps to protect its branding.

The other three clubs also responded to UKLFI’s letters, although none confirmed similar action.

Manchester United said it had passed the concerns to its brand protection team, Chelsea referred the matter to the relevant department, and Manchester City acknowledged receiving the letter.

UKLFI raised concerns that the shirts could damage the club’s reputation and alienate Jewish and Israeli supporters, as well as other fans who do not share the political messages.

It also warned that selling merchandise resembling official football kits could breach trademark law.

The UKLFI spokesperson said: “These shirts risk misleading fans into believing their clubs endorse a political position which they have not adopted.”

The organisation welcomed Liverpool’s action and urged the other three clubs to follow suit.

According to website traffic estimates cited by UKLFI, the site selling the shirts attracted more than 465,000 visits between July and September, with around 30 percent coming from the UK.