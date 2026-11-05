Concerns expressed after new school guidance published on antisemitism

Leading Jewish communal organisations have criticised recently released Department for Education guidance which advises teachers not to report pupils who express anti-Jewish views to the Prevent programme unless such beliefs are part of a “broader extremist world-view”.

As reported by The Telegraph, the DfE, published updated guidance for teachers in October. While this was the first time such guidance explicitly referred to antisemitism, teachers were advised that “antisemitism, in and of itself, is not a Prevent concern. Prevent is concerned with the risk of individuals being drawn into terrorism or supporting terrorism, rather than with prejudice or discrimination alone.

“However, antisemitism is a feature of a range of extremist and terrorist ideologies, including some forms of Islamist terrorism, extreme right-wing terrorism and other radicalising narratives.

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“Where antisemitic beliefs, rhetoric or behaviours form part of a broader extremist world-view that may contribute to radicalisation or support for terrorism, a Prevent referral may be appropriate.”

A Board of Deputies spokesperson criticised the advice given in the guidance, saying: “After a wave of terror attacks against the Jewish community across Manchester and London, including the deadly attack at the Heaton Park Synagogue last Yom Kippur, the link between anti-Semitism, extremism and terrorism cannot be considered speculative.

“The Prevent programme should be used to tackle this poison in our society.”

Claudia Mendoza, chief executive of the Jewish Leadership Council, was also highly critical.

“Antisemitism is not only racism. It is also an extremist conspiracy theory about ‘Jewish power’”, she said.

“Its expression should always set alarm bells ringing. Effective Prevent guidance must encourage teachers to report concerns and let trained professionals assess the risk.”

The DfE advice was published prior to the publication of an independent report later in October by Sir David Bell, detailing the extent to which antisemitism has come to plague the UK schools system. The report made 27 recommendations, such as ‘Encouraging schools to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, and ensuring teachers receive antisemitism awareness training’ and ‘including antisemitism in schools’ online safety and safeguarding policies, and educating young people on contemporary antisemitism’. The Secretary of State for Education, Lucy Powell, accepted all 27 recommendations on behalf of the government, and told the House of Commons that “change is coming” on the issue.

A DfE spokesman said: “Our guidance is absolutely clear that antisemitic beliefs, rhetoric and behaviours can warrant a Prevent referral where there is a risk of radicalisation into terrorism. Antisemitism has no place in our society and Jewish children and staff should never face hatred or prejudice in our schools and colleges.

“That is why we have accepted all 27 of Sir David Bell’s recommendations, including a commitment to going further so schools and colleges have clear case studies on when antisemitic behaviour requires a classroom, pastoral or safeguarding response, and when they may warrant a Prevent referral.”