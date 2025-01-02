Spurs fans to call again for release of Emily Damari
Campaign groups to join fans for latest show of solidarity at home game against Newcastle
A group of Tottenham Hotspur fans are to continue their efforts to raise awareness on the plight of Gaza hostage Emily Damari at the club’s home game this weekend.
Campaigners hope for their biggest action yet as part of the ongoing “She’s One of Our Own” campaign, calling for the immediate release of British national and lifelong Spurs fan Damari.
Inside north London club’s stadium, duringthe 7th minute of the game against Newcastle United fans will release yellow balloons in a call to “bring Emily Damari home now!”
Since September, Tottenham fans, alongside Stop The Hate UK and GPS Network groups have campaigned for Damari’s release.
Outside the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they’ve been
releasing yellow balloons, displaying Emily’s photograph, and uniting their voices in song: “She’s one of our own, she’s one of our own, Emily Damari, bring Emily home!”
Emily’s mother Mandy Damari said:”As we approach Tottenham’s next match on January 4th, I want to thank your amazing community for your unwavering support in the campaign to bring Emily back home alive.
“The song you sing about her every week and the yellow balloons are beautiful gestures of hope and solidarity, and I’m truly touched by the love and determination from everyone
involved.
“I am also amazed at how people all over the world are reacting so positively to what you are doing. I’ve heard they’ve seen the campaign even in Australia and Canada!
“Emily, who loves Spurs with all her heart, would be so moved by this.
“Knowing that so many people are standing with her gives me strength. ”
Ahead of the 12.30pm kick off campaigners will gather opposite the main Spurs Shop at 10.45am for a photograph to publicise the campaign.
