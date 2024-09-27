Starmer admits he ‘mangled words’ in conference speech ‘sausages’ gaffe
The PM confirmed his mispronoucing of the word 'hostages' during his Labour conference speech was caused by human error
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has admitted that he misspoke when he mixed up the words “sausages” and “hostages” in his Labour conference speech.
The Prime Ministe was asked if the error, made as he delivered his speech in Liverpool on Tuesday was caused by an issue with autocue, after he called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of those still captured by Hamas.
Quizzed about the error by journalists in New York, where he delivered a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Starmer said: “Was it in the autocue? I just mangled the beginning of the word. Have you never done that?”
In his speech at the General Assembly, Starmer warned that fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has the potential to spill into a wider war “that no one can control”.
“I call on Israel and Hezbollah. Stop the violence. Step back from the brink,” he said.
“We need to see an immediate ceasefire to provide space for a diplomatic settlement and we are working with all partners to that end.”
He warned that the alternative is “more suffering for innocent people on all sides and the prospect of a wider war that no one can control and with consequences that none of us can foresee”.
Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he said: “It shames us all that the suffering in Gaza continues to grow.”
In a seperate meeting in New York World Jewish Congress (WJC) president Ronald Lauder met today with Foreign Secretary David Lammy at the U.K.’s Mission to the United Nations, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
The two leaders discussed the global rise in antisemitism and escalating tensions in the Middle East following the October 7 terrorist attacks on Israel.
In a statement following the meeting, Lauder said: “I want to extend my deepest thanks to Foreign Secretary David Lammy for his time, his leadership and his unwavering commitment to protecting the Jewish community in the United Kingdom amid rising threats.
“The Foreign Secretary has demonstrated this commitment through his numerous visits to Israel and his close engagement with the U.K. Jewish community. His continued efforts to highlight the plight of the hostages taken by Hamas, as well as his ongoing coordination with the Board of Deputies of British Jews, reflect his dedication to our shared cause.”
Lauder added, “While recent decisions regarding arms licenses are a point of concern, it’s essential to remember that Israel remains the U.K.’s friend and ally. The values of Hamas and Hezbollah do not align with those of the United Kingdom, and Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorism must be supported at every level.”
Meanwhile Emily Thornberry, the new chair of the foreign affairs select committee, has claimed Hezbollah “may well end up with more legitimacy” if Israel mounts a ground invasion in Lebanon.
The Labour veteran said at the moment Israel “may be ahead because they’re using air power and surprise, but a ground war may well be different.”
But she added:”Hezbollah may well end up with more legitimacy as a result of that ground invasion.”
