Starmer assures MPs ‘most careful consideration’ taken before UNRWA funding restored
PM says 'We were as concerned as anyone in this House would be by the suggestions and allegations in relation to October 7'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has given an “assurance” that the “most careful consideration” was taken by the government before it was agreed to restore funding to the main Palestinian relief agency UNRWA in Gaza.
Questioned about the decision, confirmed by foreign secretary David Lammy last week, the Prime Minister said:”We were as concerned as anyone in this House would be concerned by the suggestions and allegations in relation to October 7.
“So we took that decision really carefully and very seriously with the utmost consideration.”
Starmer added there had also been “an independent review of the steps put in place” but he noted that “many other countries have restored funding for UNRWA.”
The PM added there was a “vital role” for the agency in helping distribute aid throughout war-stricken Gaza.
Starmer had appeared in the Commons to deliver a statement on NATO following the recent summit he attended for the first time as UK leader.
Later, among the MPs to question the PM from the floor of the House was Jeremy Corbyn, former Labour leader, now independent MP for Islington North.
In a rambling question Corbyn eventually called for the “withdrawal of Israeli occupying forces” in both the West Bank and Gaza and “an end of our complicity by supplying arms to Israel.”
Starmer said only a possible imminent ceasefire in Gaza could present an “important foot in the door for the political process” adding:”That, I believe, is the only process that’s going to bring about lasting peace and resolution in the Middle East.”
Speaker Linsday Hoyle at one stage reminded Corbyn of the need to keep questions short, as there were many MPs wishing to also join the debate.
During his statement Starmer said that one of the critical issues facing the organisation was the “malign influence” of Iran, its nuclear programme, and how to manage the threat from the Houthis.
Starmer also spoke of the tension on Israel’s northern borders which further threatened security.
He added:” Fundamental to this, of course, is the conflict in Gaza. I’ve spoken to the leaders of Israel and the Palestinian Authority. I’ve been clear that I fully support Israel’s right to security.
“The desperate need to see the hostages returned. And I’ve also been clear that the situation in Gaza is intolerable, and that the world will not look away as innocent civilians, including women and children, continue to face death, disease and displacement cannot go on.”
Starmer continued:” We need an immediate ceasefire. hostages out, aid in, a huge scale up of humanitarian assistance.
“That is the policy of this government. And an immediate ceasefire is the only way to achieve it.”
Responding to the scathing advisory ruling of the International Court of Justice last Friday, which said Israel was breaching international law through its occupation of the West Bank, Starmer said:”We received the ICJ opinion on Friday, and we’ll consider it carefully before responding.
“But let me say that we’ve also always been opposed to the expansion of illegal settlements. And we call on all sides to recommit to stability, peace and normalisation, and the two state solution.
“A recognised Palestinian state, alongside A safe and secure Israel. ”
