Starmer confirms UK ‘looking at’ sanctions against far-right Israeli ministers

Keir Starmer has confirmed the government is “looking at” sanctions against Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The Prime Minister also revealed at PMQs on Wednesday that the UK, along with France, has called an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza following reports little food has entered the territory in recent weeks.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey referenced confirmation made by former foreign secretary Lord Cameron on Tuesday who said he had been “working up” sanctions against the two far-right ministers under the previous government.

Asked whether those sanctions would be applied under Labour, Starmer said: “We are looking at that.”

He said the pair had made “abhorrent comments” and added the government was also looking at “other really concerning activity in the West Bank and also across the region.”

Starmer added:”“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire. The death toll has passed 42,000 and access to basic services is becoming much harder.

“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively.”

Starmer was later asked if he agreed with the criticism of Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza as made in a letter sent by the Biden administration on Sunday. The letter gave the Israeli government 30 days notice to improve the supply of aid, or risk the US cutting military aid to Israel.

Starmer said:”Yes I do agree with these remarks. We are making representations on this with our partners.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy also issued a statement saying: “The humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is dire, with access to basic services worsening and the UN reporting that barely any food has entered in the last two weeks.

“Israel must ensure civilians are protected and ensure routes are open to allow life-saving aid through. Along with our French and Algerian counterparts, we have called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council today to address this.

“While the conflict continues, all parties are bound by international humanitarian law. Reflecting our concerns – the UK made the difficult decision last month to suspend export licences to Israel that could be used in military operations in Gaza. This does not change our steadfast support for Israel’s security.”

Earlier at PMQs Starmer had paid tribute to Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert following her death saying “her message of hope showed such courage.”