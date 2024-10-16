Starmer confirms UK ‘looking at’ sanctions against far-right Israeli ministers
PM tells the Commons the UK has called an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss 'dire' humanitarian situation in Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has confirmed the government is “looking at” sanctions against Israeli finance minister Bezalel Smotrich and national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.
The Prime Minister also revealed at PMQs on Wednesday that the UK, along with France, has called an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza following reports little food has entered the territory in recent weeks.
Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey referenced confirmation made by former foreign secretary Lord Cameron on Tuesday who said he had been “working up” sanctions against the two far-right ministers under the previous government.
Asked whether those sanctions would be applied under Labour, Starmer said: “We are looking at that.”
He said the pair had made “abhorrent comments” and added the government was also looking at “other really concerning activity in the West Bank and also across the region.”
Starmer added:”“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire. The death toll has passed 42,000 and access to basic services is becoming much harder.
“Israel must take all possible steps to avoid civilian casualties, to allow aid into Gaza in much greater volumes and provide the UN humanitarian partners the ability to operate effectively.”
Starmer was later asked if he agreed with the criticism of Israel over the humanitarian situation in Gaza as made in a letter sent by the Biden administration on Sunday. The letter gave the Israeli government 30 days notice to improve the supply of aid, or risk the US cutting military aid to Israel.
Starmer said:”Yes I do agree with these remarks. We are making representations on this with our partners.”
Foreign secretary David Lammy also issued a statement saying: “The humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is dire, with access to basic services worsening and the UN reporting that barely any food has entered in the last two weeks.
“Israel must ensure civilians are protected and ensure routes are open to allow life-saving aid through. Along with our French and Algerian counterparts, we have called an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council today to address this.
“While the conflict continues, all parties are bound by international humanitarian law. Reflecting our concerns – the UK made the difficult decision last month to suspend export licences to Israel that could be used in military operations in Gaza. This does not change our steadfast support for Israel’s security.”
Earlier at PMQs Starmer had paid tribute to Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert following her death saying “her message of hope showed such courage.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.