Starmer expresses ‘sincere condolences’ to Israel after bodies of six hostages recovered

Keir Starmer has spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu and expressed his “sincere condolences to the Israeli people and the loved ones of the six hostages” recovered in Gaza, who included the British national Nadav Popplewell.

In a conversation on Tuesday afternoon, the two prime ministers also discussed diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire and the release of hostages, and Starmer welcomed Israel’s support for the American ‘bridging proposal’ and emphasised the need to move quickly.

The phone call took place following confirmation that Popplewell was among six hostages, all recovered dead by Israeli military teams from the Khan Yunis region of Gaza.

In a statement Downing Street also said the two leaders agreed that “regional de-escalation was in everyone’s interests, as the impact of miscalculation would come at great costs for all sides.”

Starmer also told Netanyahu the UK was “steadfast in its support for Israel’s right to self defence” and would continue to work with partners to uphold regional security, it was confirmed.

The Prime Minister also urged Prime Minister Netanyahu to ensure greater access to detainees held by Israel, alongwith the increased delivery of aid to Gaza and to ensure international law was upheld at all times, Downing Street said.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close touch,” the statement said.

On Monday the foreign office had denied claims Netanyahu had snubbed a meeting with foreign secretary David Lammy during his visit to Jerusalem after the UK withdrew its objection to the International Criminal Court’s jurisdiction to seek arrest warrants for him and Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes.

Lammy also posted on X on Tuesday saying:”My thoughts are with the family of British-Israeli citizen Nadav Popplewell, whose body was recovered from Gaza.

“This has been a deeply distressing ordeal for his family. I continue to press for the release of all hostages – there can be no further delays.”