Starmer says UK and Germany share a ‘common commitment’ on Israel
In Berlin speech the Prime Minister accepts resolving conflict in the Middle East is 'not an easy goal'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has said Britain and Germany share a “common commitment” to resolve the crisis in the Middle East and agree on “Israel’s right to self-defence, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law.”
In a speech delivered in Berlin after meeting chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister admitted finding a political solution to the conflict “is not an easy goal.”
Starmer added:”But it is one that we are committed to pursuing, together.”
Starmer revealed he hopes the UK’s new treaty with Germany will be agreed before the end of the year as he hailed a “bright new future for UK-German relations”.
He also said a new relationship with Germany was vital for economic growth and to “deepen cooperation on shared social challenges, for example on illegal immigration, because we can’t smash the smuggler gangs that perpetrate this vile trade without the help of our partners.”
In a speech in which he said a new defence agreement is “at the heart” of the UK’s relationship with Germany, Starmer added:”We also share a common commitment to resolve the crisis in the Middle East, and agree on: Israel’s right to self-defence, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law, the need for de-escalation across the region; and for restraint and caution to be exercised.”
He continued:” Unfettered humanitarian access into Gaza, agreement to a ceasefire and release of all hostages and the importance of working together towards a political solution based on the creation of a Palestinian State alongside a safe and secure Israel.
“The only way to provide long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.
“That of course is not an easy goal. But it is one that we are committed to pursuing, together.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.