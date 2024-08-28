Starmer says UK and Germany share a ‘common commitment’ on Israel

Keir Starmer has said Britain and Germany share a “common commitment” to resolve the crisis in the Middle East and agree on “Israel’s right to self-defence, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law.”

In a speech delivered in Berlin after meeting chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Prime Minister admitted finding a political solution to the conflict “is not an easy goal.”

Starmer added:”But it is one that we are committed to pursuing, together.”

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Starmer revealed he hopes the UK’s new treaty with Germany will be agreed before the end of the year as he hailed a “bright new future for UK-German relations”.

He also said a new relationship with Germany was vital for economic growth and to “deepen cooperation on shared social challenges, for example on illegal immigration, because we can’t smash the smuggler gangs that perpetrate this vile trade without the help of our partners.”

In a speech in which he said a new defence agreement is “at the heart” of the UK’s relationship with Germany, Starmer added:”We also share a common commitment to resolve the crisis in the Middle East, and agree on: Israel’s right to self-defence, in compliance with International Humanitarian Law, the need for de-escalation across the region; and for restraint and caution to be exercised.”

He continued:” Unfettered humanitarian access into Gaza, agreement to a ceasefire and release of all hostages and the importance of working together towards a political solution based on the creation of a Palestinian State alongside a safe and secure Israel.

“The only way to provide long-term peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“That of course is not an easy goal. But it is one that we are committed to pursuing, together.”