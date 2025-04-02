Starmer says UK pressing Israel to ‘accelerate’ probe into killing of British aid workers
PM tells the Commons that 'attacks on aid workers are never justified'
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has said the UK is pressing the Israeli government to “accelerate an investigation” into the “appalling” deaths of three British aid workers tragically killed in Gaza after their marked vehicles were fired on in a drone strike.
Britons John Chapman, 57, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33, James Kirby, 47, were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers fatally injured in the Israeli drone attack on April 1st last year.
An initial Israeli inquiry led to the dismissal of two officers, but Israel’s military advocate general has now been urged by the UK to conclude a full investigation into the deaths, with a view to possible criminal action.
During Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday, the Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth, Jayne Kirkham, asked: “One year ago yesterday my constituent James Henderson was killed with other aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) taking humanitarian aid into Gaza.
“Jim’s family have told me Jim would want confirmation from our Government that we’re taking all conceivable steps to make sure that aid, power and supplies are safely returned to Gaza.
“Can the PM confirm he’s doing all he can to ensure this? And could the Prime Minister also confirm he will continue to push for a full investigation to be completed into the deaths of Jim and the other British WCK workers, and for appropriate action to be taken?”
Starmer replied: “I thank her for raising this appalling incident, and our thoughts remain with the families of Jim, of John Chapman and James Kirby.
“The attacks on aid workers are never justified. The families do deserve justice. We’re pressing the Israeli government to accelerate their investigation, including where the criminal proceedings should be initiated.”
As the Prime Minister went on to say “Israel must stop blocking aid into Gaza”, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn could be heard shouting, “or what?”.
The deaths of the three Britons was raised in Parliament on Tuesday, with Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer calling on Israel to “quickly and thoroughly conclude” its investigation into the air strike. Minister calls on Israel to ‘quickly conclude’ probe into killings of UK aid workers
Falconer said: “Today is indeed the one-year anniversary of the appalling strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy.
“It killed seven people, including British citizens John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby. I’d like to pay tribute to their bravery, and remember again the appalling tragedy of that day.
“I met, alongside the Foreign Secretary, these families in November.
“They are determined to see justice for their family members, and I know the whole chamber will be united in that determination.
“Israel’s military advocate general must quickly and thoroughly conclude their consideration of the strike, including determining whether criminal proceedings should be initiated.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.