Starmer says UK pressing Israel to ‘accelerate’ probe into killing of British aid workers

Keir Starmer has said the UK is pressing the Israeli government to “accelerate an investigation” into the “appalling” deaths of three British aid workers tragically killed in Gaza after their marked vehicles were fired on in a drone strike.

Britons John Chapman, 57, and James “Jim” Henderson, 33, James Kirby, 47, were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) workers fatally injured in the Israeli drone attack on April 1st last year.

An initial Israeli inquiry led to the dismissal of two officers, but Israel’s military advocate general has now been urged by the UK to conclude a full investigation into the deaths, with a view to possible criminal action.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

During Prime Minister’s Question Time on Wednesday, the Labour MP for Truro and Falmouth, Jayne Kirkham, asked: “One year ago yesterday my constituent James Henderson was killed with other aid workers from World Central Kitchen (WCK) taking humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“Jim’s family have told me Jim would want confirmation from our Government that we’re taking all conceivable steps to make sure that aid, power and supplies are safely returned to Gaza.

“Can the PM confirm he’s doing all he can to ensure this? And could the Prime Minister also confirm he will continue to push for a full investigation to be completed into the deaths of Jim and the other British WCK workers, and for appropriate action to be taken?”

Starmer replied: “I thank her for raising this appalling incident, and our thoughts remain with the families of Jim, of John Chapman and James Kirby.

“The attacks on aid workers are never justified. The families do deserve justice. We’re pressing the Israeli government to accelerate their investigation, including where the criminal proceedings should be initiated.”

As the Prime Minister went on to say “Israel must stop blocking aid into Gaza”, SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn could be heard shouting, “or what?”.

The deaths of the three Britons was raised in Parliament on Tuesday, with Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer calling on Israel to “quickly and thoroughly conclude” its investigation into the air strike. Minister calls on Israel to ‘quickly conclude’ probe into killings of UK aid workers

Falconer said: “Today is indeed the one-year anniversary of the appalling strike on the World Central Kitchen convoy.

“It killed seven people, including British citizens John Chapman, James Henderson and James Kirby. I’d like to pay tribute to their bravery, and remember again the appalling tragedy of that day.

“I met, alongside the Foreign Secretary, these families in November.

“They are determined to see justice for their family members, and I know the whole chamber will be united in that determination.

“Israel’s military advocate general must quickly and thoroughly conclude their consideration of the strike, including determining whether criminal proceedings should be initiated.”