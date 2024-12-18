Starmer speaks of ‘difficult year for community on so many levels’ at Downing Street reception
The Prime Minister hosted his first Chanukah reception at Downing Street, ackowledging the 'torture' hostages and their familes have been forced to endure in Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Keir Starmer has hosted his first Chanukah reception at Downing Street and pledged to do “everything I can” to help secure the release of the Gaza hostages and end the “torture” endured by them and their families.
In a well-received and relaxed speech the Prime Minister told guests – who included representatives from the communal organisations, the Charedi community, Chief Rabbi Empraim Mirvis and Progressive Judaism leaders – of his admiration for the Jewish community and its ability to “shine a light” on wider society.
The PM used part of his speech to express admiration for the community – but he also turned reflectively to the plight of the hostages still held in Gaza, and also to the continued rise in antisemitism.
“I am absolutely acutely aware of just how difficult the year has been on so many levels, too many to list,” said Starmer.
He added:”We will do everything we can so the Jewish community stands tall and proud and safe and secure, stamping out intimidation wherever we find it.”
Reflecting on a meeting with communal leaders recently he said:”We had a really good session just a few weeks ago going through the practicalities of what further we can do together.”
Then Starmer referred to his meeting with the families of hostages in Downing Street.
“We spoke at length, very personally, ” he said. “We held hands, we said a few words.”
The PM pointed to his study across the room saying this was where had long conversations, one to one with some of the families directly affected.
“And it’s really been hard,” said the PM. “I’ve felt the torture – and I do genuinely think it’s torture that the families are going through in relation to the awful situation of the hostages.
“And I can tell you, on a number of occasions, I’ve sat there with family members in my study, unable both of us to find any words to continue the discussion, because it’s such a difficult situation.
“We just sat there in silence for as long as it took before we resumed the conversation.
“You can imagine, you know, how those conversations go, and it is amongst the reasons that I have absolutely pledged, not just to you, not just to the country, but to them individually, to do absolutely everything I can – this government can – to bring them home.”
He was warmly applauded for this section of the speech, which was delivered with an obvious sense of hurt.
Rabbi Mirvis also spoke at the event, thanking the PM for his commitment to fight the stain of antisemitism, and also reflecting the community’s continued anxiety over the situation in Gaza.
Mirvis spoke of his yearning for an improvement in social cohesion in this country, as well as a peaceful resolution to conflict in the Middle East and elsewhere in the world.
The rabbi also reflected on the fact that Chanukah arrived later than usual this year, ensuring there was no lighting of the Chanukiah at this year’s event.
Also attending the event were the Alma Primary School choir who were accompanied by headteacher Marc Shoffren, along with school governors.
They performed Judah Maccabee and Banu Hosekh and Sevivon Sov Sov Sov.
Others at Downing Street included the novelist Howard Jacobson, Simon Sebag Montefiore, actress Tracey Ann Oberman, Dame Louise Ellman, Board of Deputies president Phil Rosenberg, the Jewish Leadership Council’s Claudia Mendoza and Keith Black, and Marc Levy from the Jewish Rep Council of Manchester, along with representatives from the Community Security Trust and leading businessman Jonathan Goldstein.
Amongst the ministers and MPs to attend were Justice Minister Sarah Sackman, and Cabinet Office minister Georgia Gould, along with Baroness Ramsey, Lord Mann, Lord Pickles, along with Progressive Britain’s Adam Langleben and Mike Katz from the Jewish Labour Movement.
