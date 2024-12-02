Starmer tells LFI reception release of hostages ‘number one item’ for a Gaza ceasefire

Keir Starmer has told the Labour Friends of Israel annual reception his government would not support a Gaza ceasefire unless its “number one item” was the return of all hostages.

Delivering the keynote speech at Monday’s event the Prime Minister was forced to respond to a daming attack on the UK’s position at the United Nations made in a speech by the mother of British hostage Emily Demari.

Speaking to 550 guests, including the PM, cabinet ministers and communal leaders, Mandy Demari said the UK government’s vote for an unconditional ceasefire at the United Nations would leave “Emily and the other hostages in the hands of Hamas.”

To loud applause, Emily’s mother added:”That vote shocked me and it broke my heart.”

Responding to the speech, given a standing ovation, Starmer said:”Now, everyone here heard Mandy Damari’s speech just now…



“And everyone will have been moved by the love and pain in those words.



“I want to be absolutely clear on the UN Security Council resolution.



“The policy of this Government towards a ceasefire has not changed.



“There is no ceasefire worthy of the name which does not, as item number one include the return of all the hostages.



“That is what we are working for, day and night.”

The PM also told the annual lunch reception that the Jewish state “must always be able to provide security and safety for its people.”

Reflecting on the fight to transform the party from that under Jeremy Corbyn, Starmer said of the wider Labour movement:”This movement has returned to our history and heritage which are inseparable from the state of Israel and our Jewish family.”

Delivering the keynote speech at Monday’s event the Prime Minister told 550 guests, including cabinet ministers and communal leaders:”The events of October 7 last year were a terrible reminder.

“Even in the one place the world promised they would be protected Jews are still not safe.



“The worst, and most deadly day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“Innocent people targeted, taken hostage, murdered, just because they were Jewish.”

He continued:”Horror upon horror. Sexual violence.Torture.



“And for so many families, including British families – the unimaginable agony of the unknown of what they might be suffering in captivity in Gaza.”

Starmer also had tough words for the threat posed by Iran and the regime in Tehran.

“Let me say again Israel has the right to defend herself in the face of aggression,” he added.



“I will not turn a blind eye while Iran seeks to destabilise the Middle East.



“When Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles in April, the Labour Party stood with Israel, as our RAF shot down Iranian drones.



“When they did the same in October our RAF stood ready to play their part once more.



“And we will continue to do so.



“We have imposed tough sanctions on the IRGC and we unreservedly condemn Iran’s attacks.



“A country which is repressing its own citizens coordinating proxy armies and terrorist groups



“Intimidating the region with the veiled menace of its nuclear programme and even seeking to incite violence and extremism here in the UK.



“Make no mistake Iran is a state sponsor of terror.



“Whether that’s through their funding, training and support for Hamas making the October 7 attack possible.



“Or the Houthis who have attacked Israel and caused chaos to international shipping, or for Hezbollah in Lebanon.



“And after a year of indiscriminate shelling in northern Israel, displacement and suffering on both sides of the border.”

The PM’s keynote speech also touched on the government’s posiion on the International Criminal Court decision to issue an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu.

“And let me say – we respect the independence of the ICC,” he said.



“We are signatories to the Rome Statute. But I will never accept any equivalence between Israel – a democracy and Hamas – a terrorist organisation.



He added that when “the time comes to rebuild Palestine international support will be absolutely critical to make sure supplies are not diverted into terrorism.”

Starmer told the audience that foreign secretary David Lammy would shortly convene a meeting of the International Fund for Israel-Palestinian Peace, in a campaign victory for LFI.

He also turned to the shocking rise of antisemitism in the UK.

“Shockingly, over the past year we have seen record levels of antisemitism here at home,” said Starmer.



“Violence, harassment and intimidation of British Jews on our streets – and online.



“Let me be clear – that behaviour is not – and can never be called – pro-Palestinian.



“When children are afraid to wear their school uniforms, students targeted on university campuses, shop windows smashed and defaced.

“Let’s call it what it is – it is antisemitism, through and through.



“This government will not – and will never – tolerate it.”

Monday gathering was the first LFI lunch under a Labour government since 2009 and the largest in over 15 years, with nearly 550 people, including 100 MPs attending.

But it came at a time when some Labour supporters in the community where questioning the government’s commitment to supporting Israel, 14 months into a deadly war with Hamas in Gaza, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Cabinet ministers Peter Kyle, David Lammy, Pat McFadden, Lucy Powell, Steve Reed, Ellie Reeves, Rachel Reeves, and Jonathan Reynolds were among those at the reception.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, and leaders from the Board of Deputies, Jewish Leadership Council and Community Security Trust were also at the central London event.

Also speaking at the event was Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely.

LFI’s new chair, Jon Pearce, and new vice-chairs Damien Egan, Mike Tapp, and Jo White. Sharon Hodgson, who served as a vice-chair in the last parliament, and who remains in post, were also in attendance.

Starmer has shown his support to LFI by speaking at previous events put on by the group, including an emotional vigil at Labour Party conference in the aftermath of October 7.